About Kogiya cuisines Korean Location(s) 4220 Annandale Rd

Annandale, VA 22003 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Is anything more fun than gathering a bunch of friends around a bottle of soju and spicy pork belly on a tabletop grill? This Korean barbecue joint sets itself above the competition with its high-quality meats and marinades, variety of dipping sauces (the orange-chili is a fave), and bountiful panchan such as lemon-wasabi daikon. The $23 all-you-can-eat option is a deal, but we veer Ă la carte for the sweet soy-garlic short ribs. Inexpensive.