100 Very Best Restaurants: #9 – Pineapple and Pearls

About Pineapple and Pearls

American
Location(s)
715 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

The most elegant welcome of the season comes courtesy of Aaron Silverman’s tasting-menu restaurant, where the smoothest of martinis—50-50, just how we like it—is stirred tableside when you sit down. To snack on: the “world’s tiniest slice of pie,” layered with bone marrow and onion gelée, and a pastry-wrapped escargot. The rest of the 9-to-11-course menu is just as fun. A family-style square of lasagna turns out to be a mash-up of lobster fra diavolo, Mornay sauce, and pesto. Also nice: The place is as laid-back as it is fancy. White truffles shaved over Époisses ice cream, meet Chaka Khan. Very expensive.

