About Fahrenheit Asian cuisines Chinese Location(s) 1313 Dolley Madison Blvd

McLean, VA 22101 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

A real-estate building feels like an odd destination for Chinese comfort fare, but what the Qin family’s hot-pot shop lacks in decor it makes up for in firework flavors. Start with pork pot stickers or lian pi noodles slicked in chili oil—noted on the whiteboard specials menu—before moving on to bubbling cauldrons set over tabletop burners. We’re hooked on the spicy lamb-and-clams hot pot and the smoldering mapotofu.Inexpensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms