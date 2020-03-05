6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

DBGB Kitchen & Bar is hosting its inaugural cheese dinner on Thursday at 6:30 PM. Chef Daniel Boulud’s City Center eatery will kick off with a cheese buffet before a three-course meal with wine pairings highlighting regions where the fromage is from. Tickets are $125.

Ivy City’s Atlas Brew Works is celebrating notorious con artist Charles Ponzi’s birthday with a special IPA during the annual Ponzi Day celebration on Friday. The Ponzi IPA will also be at participating locations such as Kick Axe Throwing and Boundary Stone, where the Atlas team is scheming to dish out some swag starting at 4 PM.

The 8th annual DC Whiskey Walk is sure to be a marathon, but not the kind that requires running shoes, though with all the bars to hit between Dupont and Logan, comfy sneakers might come in handy. Check-in is on Saturday from 12 PM to 3 PM at the Board Room, and the event runs until 9 PM. Tickets are $65 and include one-ounce pours at eight different venues, plus specials on food, beer, and more.

In honor of both Women’s History Month and National Deaf History Month, a collection of local coffeehouses and brewmasters have teamed up to create a coffee ale. Hyattsville’s Streetcar 82 Brewery will officially tap the keg at noon on Saturday. Streetcar, along with its collaborator, Maek Coffee, is a deaf-owned business. Woman-owned Southeastern Roastery is responsible for the roasting and cold-brewing that gives the brew its coffee-forward flavor.

Brandy virtuoso Ambrosia Borowski will share personal stories about working in the spirits industry as part of a Calvados tasting that celebrates International Women’s Day on Saturday. The event, which will exclusively feature female-crafted distillations, will start at 5 PM at Anxo Cidery & Pintxos Bar. Tickets are $25.

On Sunday, Hank’s Oyster Bar is highlighting women who animate the hospitality industry in a day filled with events, including a tea happy hour at their Dupont location and an all-you-can-eat extravaganza at their Wharf location. The latter will have oysters and beer from the female-led Denizens Brewing Co.

And heading into next week…

Highlighting the harmonious relationship between music and food, Q by Peter Chang and the New Orchestra of Washington have joined forces to conduct a harmonious evening of Chinese food and classical music. Curtains open on Monday at 6:30 PM at the Bethesda restaurant. Tickets are $75.

Logan Circle Indian restaurant Pappe is celebrating Holi, the Hindu festival of color, on Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 10 PM. After painting their faces with colorful Rangoli powders, guests can indulge in a three-course prix fixe meal of fish curry, royal Indian goat curry, and saffron rice pudding or chai crème brûlée for dessert. Reservations are $40.

Continuing the Women’s History Month celebrations, Brookland’s Finest is partnering with women-owned distillery Republic Restoratives for a weekly dinner series on Tuesdays. The prix-fixe menu will rotate but cocktails will highlight women throughout history, like the bourbon-based Susanna M. Salter, named for the first woman mayor. Price is $35.

