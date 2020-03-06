The West Half development across from Nationals Park has been open for a few months, but one of its standout features is finally debuting just in time for baseball season: a penthouse-level clubroom that looks onto centerfield. Its flashy lounge areas—done up in turquoise, emerald, orange, and brass—were designed by tennis champ Venus Williams’ interiors firm, V Starr. Developer JBG Smith promises the clubroom will provide “a luxury owner’s box experience for residents.”

Also just debuting now: the building’s “1205 Collection” — a tier of more luxurious, more expensive units that JBG Smith describes as a “building within a building.” The apartments have a separate entrance through their own lobby, and start at $1,915 a month for a 450-square-foot studio, and top out at $10,670 for a three-bedroom with more than 2,000 square feet. Of West Half’s 465 units, 246 belong to the 1205 Collection. Of those, 165 are still available. The apartments have higher-end finishes, larger terrace areas, and most importantly, views of the ballpark.

On game days, no one can reserve the clubroom for private events, meaning all residents of West Half will be able to enjoy it. Here’s a look inside.

*An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that only 1205 Collection residents had access to the clubroom. All residents can use the space.

