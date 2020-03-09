Wondering which flowers are in season right now? With the announcement DC’s Cherry Blossoms peak bloom dates, psst—you can read all about it here, we decided it’s the perfect time to share our most recent floral feature, which highlights two seasonal and oh, so gorgeous wedding bouquets. From wintery white blossoms to pretty pastel florals for springtime, check out the two bouquets, designed by two local florists, to find out which flowers will be in peak bloom during your big day.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
Oh So Spring!
Bouquet by B Floral Event Design
- Standard Rose
- Sweet Pea
- Scabiosa
- Lysimachia
- Clematis
- Ranunculus
- Garden rose
Winter Wonders
Bouquet by Darling & Daughters
- White Pine
- Winter Tulip
- ‘Green Spiral’ Silver Drop Eucalyptus
- Hellebore
- Delphinium
- Phalaenopsis Orchid
- Foraged Chesapeake Grass
- Quicksand Rose
- Majolika Spray Rose
- Cedar