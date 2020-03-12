Please note: All these events are still planned as of publication time. It’s a good idea to call ahead, though. Here’s a list of the status of big DC-area events.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

CIDER Taste ciders and learn from women in the industry at ANXO Cidery’s “Badasses of Cider” event to celebrate Women’s History Month. Try nine different ciders and hear from four female cidermakers—Eleanor Leger (Eden Ciders), Nicole Leibon (Silo Cider), Courtney Mailey (Blue Bee Cider), and Maria Kretschmann (After The Fall Cider)—who will talk about what it’s like to work in a male-dominated industry. The panel will be moderated by ANXO co-founder Rachel Fitz. $58.50, 7 PM.

BOOKS Comedian Tommy Davidson reminisces about his time on the sketch TV show In Living Color in his new memoir, Living In Color: What’s Funny About Me. But he also recalls the path that got him there: He was abandoned as an infant and then adopted by a white family, spending his childhood navigating two very different family histories. Davidson will speak about his life and career at Busboys and Poets Anacostia. Free, 8 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

MUSEUMS The National Building Museum is re-opening after extensive renovations, which include replacing the concrete floor in the Great Hall and converting second-floor classrooms into exhibition space. The first exhibit in that new space will be “Alan Karchmer: The Architects’ Photographer,” which highlights Karchmer’s portraits of iconic architecture, both on professional assignment and in his personal time. $10.

THEATER Ford’s Theatre is showing a production of Guys and Dolls, the musical romantic comedy that embraces gamblers and showgirls in 1950s New York. Hear the show’s classic tunes like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” through May 20. $34-$86.

ART ARTECHOUSE is continuing its annual cherry blossom shows with “Hanami: Beyond the Blooms.” The installation brings illustrator Yuko Shimizu’s artwork to life, with flying birds, taiko drums, and petals that fall to the ground. Through May 25. $16-$20.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

ART Artists Dahlia Elsayed and Andrew Demirjian have created an immersive installation at Transformer. “Which Yesterday Is Tomorrow?” pulls in visual, auditory, and olfactory inspiration from Southwest Asia and North Africa to create a space that fosters the interchange of ideas. Through April 25. Opening reception: 3/14, 4-8 PM.

MUSEUMS Celebrate Women’s History Month with a family-friendly event at the National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard. Meet author/illustrator Vashti Harrison, hear women’s empowerment a cappella group SongRise, and do activities that highlight strong women in the museum’s collection. Free, 11:30 AM – 3 PM. UPDATE: This event has been cancelled.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

OPERA Blue presents the chilling events of a black teenager killed by a white cop with a story by Arena Stage veteran Tazewell Thompson and a score written by Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home). The opera, which will run for two weeks at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater, shows the tragedy’s impact on the family (whose patriarch is also a cop) and the community. Through March 28. $35-$189.

FILM The National Portrait Gallery is previewing the first episode of the Netflix series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. The show tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first African American female to become a self-made millionaire, as she built a business selling hair care and beauty products to black women. After a screening of the show’s first episode, hear a panel discussion with actress Octavia Spencer, author A’Lelia Bundles (whose book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker inspired the series), and the series’ executive producers. Free, 2 PM. UPDATE: This event has been cancelled.