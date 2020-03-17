How to Help Struggling DC-Area Restaurant and Bar Workers Right Now



As restaurant and bar workers wait to see what kind of government assistance they might be able to receive, other groups are stepping up to offer at least temporary relief to those who’ve lost jobs and had hours slashed. Here are a few ways to help:

Hook Hall Helps

Park View bar Hook Hall has transformed into a hospitality industry assistance center providing restaurant and bar workers with free meals and emergency supply kits containing everything from toilet paper to canned soup. They’ve partnered with the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) to create a coronavirus worker relief fund that will aid those efforts. You can donate to it here. As of yesterday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $20,000.

“The more that people can donate to that fund, the better,” says Hook Hall owner Anna Valero. “It will really help us to get the best supplies most efficiently.”

Several businesses are also chipping in to donate food, supplies, and other resources. Restaurants—from BBQ Bus to Charlie Palmer—are giving away meals or ingredients that might otherwise get thrown away. Occasions Caterers and Revolution Events have volunteered trucks to transport the food. And Ryan Gordon, who owns Queen Vic and Granville Moore’s, is coordinating all the supplies coming in to figure out what can be turned into meals and what can be given away. Any workers who can’t make it to Hook Hall can email neighbor@hookhallhelps.com. Volunteer drivers are helping make some deliveries.

Virtual Tip Jar

Reproductive rights advocate and organizer Ana Owens and her girlfriend Katie Gentsch, a bartender at Franklin Hall and King Street Oyster Bar, have setup a “virtual tip jar” so that people can directly Venmo or PayPal bartenders and servers at their favorite establishments. A public spreadsheet lists the names of workers, where they are (or were) employed, and how to send them some extra cash. On the right, you can also see who doesn’t have health insurance (a lot of them). Hospitality workers who want to be added just need to fill out this simple questionnaire.

“I’m an organizer, so I was like, ‘How can I organize some sort of mutual aid?,” Owens says. But friends who work on such funds warned her it would be a huge logistical mess figuring out how to distribute the money. Instead she came up with the “tipping” idea and rushed to put the spreadsheet together in one day. After 48 hours, nearly 1,000 people are on the list. “I’m just listing anyone who signs up on it,” Owens says.

One Fair Wage Emergency Cash Relief Fund

One Fair Wage—a group that advocates to eliminate the tipped minimum wage—is raising money to help give extra cash to restaurant workers, delivery drivers, and other hospitality employees in need of financial assistance. The campaign aims to give workers each $213—a nod to the $2.13 federal sub-minimum wage (meaning the amount tipped employees earn before gratuities are factored in). Anyone who needs assistance can fill out this form. One Fair Wage will follow up with a call within 7 to 10 days to confirm the information. They’ll prioritize funds for service workers who’ve already been involved with the “one fair wage” cause. You can donate here.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this story. Know of other efforts to help? Email jsidman@washingtonian.com.

