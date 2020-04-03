Wear Your PJs to This Weekend’s Virtual Food Events



As another week of social distancing closes, a timeless question takes on a new existential weight: What are you doing this weekend? Now, DC bars and restaurants have started hosting virtual events to keep you busy without leaving the house.

Don’t forget: If you’re missing your favorite spots, there are plenty of ways you can help support restaurant and bar workers.

Happy Hour with Thamee

1320 H St., NE

Your living room is the bar at a live happy hour hosted by beverage director Richard Sterling on Saturday at 5 PM. Once a ticket to the event is purchased, the Burmese restaurant will send over an ingredient list so Sterling can teach you how to mix two of Thamee’s vibrant cocktails. Plus, you’ll get to socialize with some new faces and share a drink with someone who isn’t your dog.

Baking Class with Sonny’s Pizza

3120 Georgia Ave., NW

Now that a homemade loaf of bread has become a social distancing status symbol, you can flex your baking skills at this Petworth pizza joint’s focaccia-making class on Saturday at 4 PM. Register for the lesson and make sure you’re stocked up on flour, salt, and yeast or starter.

Comedy Night with Capitol Cider House

3930 Georgia Ave., NW

We could all use a laugh—this cidery is coming to the rescue on Sunday with an online comedy night. The virtual curtain goes up at 7:30 PM, and they’ll stream more than a dozen local comedians.

Music Trivia with Songbyrd

2477 18th St., NW

Monday night is synonymous with music trivia at this Adams Morgan cafe and concert venue. Gather your team and head to Facebook and Facebook Live to test your lyrical knowledge. It all starts at 7 PM.

Trivia with Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St., NW

The Columbia Heights sports bar is keeping its trivia tradition alive with virtual events each Monday and Thursday at 8 PM. Last week’s questions were all about Disney, and Twitter has the scoop on how to get into the Zoom games.

