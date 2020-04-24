

Albi

1346 Fourth St., SE

Chef Michael Rafidi launches brunch at his new wood-fired Mediterranean restaurant on Sunday, April 26. The menu includes fun items wood-baked bagels, za’atar croissaints, flatbreads, tahini soft-serve, and harissa-spiced bloodies. Order online via Toast or Tock for pickup between 11 AM and 2 PM.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

The French favorite reopened this week and has a special weekend menu for Saturday and Sunday between 1 and 8 PM. Brunch-y items include homemade croissants and pastries, a gruyere omelette, the famed burger, and not-so-famed-but-equally-tasty butter shrimp salad. Call for pickup or order delivery via Caviar and DoorDash. Bubbles and cocktails are pickup-only.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Chef Colin McClimans just started a new brunch (and dinner) delivery at the seasonal Logan Circle restaurant. “Feast” packages include three-course meals for two with reheating instructions, and are designed to stretch for two meals (and can last up to five days). The brunch menu includes dishes like homemade yogurt parfaits, eggs Benedict, chicken wraps, and cinnamon rolls. Order online for delivery.

District Doughnut

Multiple area locations

Here’s a great new option for sweet teeth: bake-at-home cinnamon rolls. Packages come with four ready-bake rolls, vanilla bean glaze, and instructions by chef Christine Schaefer. Order online for delivery (pickup available soon). And while you’re at it, one of our editors shared a pro tip: the doughnuts freeze beautifully—just crisp them up in a skillet to reheat.

Kaliwa

751 Wharf St., SW

Chef Cathal Armstrong recently reopened his Thai/Filipino/Korean restaurant at the Wharf, which serves a daily menu beginning at 11:30 AM. Brunch burger fans can opt for an egg-topped patty with chili aioli, or go for favorites like the red crab curry, grilled soy-garlic ribs, and pork-shrimp rolls. You can also get tropical drinks and freezer meals for later (think lasagna and chili). Call for pickup orders and delivery within a three mile radius.

TTT Silver Spring

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

The Mexican taqueria just launched takeout available daily starting at noon. Pick a protein like carnitas, shrimp, or veggies for tacos, bowls, burritos, quesadillas, and more. You can also opt for two-person packages ($35.99), margaritas, and more. Call for pickup.

Seasons

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The Four Seasons hotel restaurant was once home to DC’s power breakfast. Now you can get a taste at home (just pretend your cat is Hillary Clinton). Two menus are available for pickup on Tock: a la carte breakfast, served all day, or a three-course Sunday brunch ($60) with additional wines to-go. The kitchen’s special huevos rancheros are available on both.

