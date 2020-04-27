7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Spice up your Zoom happy hour with something better than a Tiger King background. Shaw pizza bar Andy’s/Echo Park is offering *free* custom cocktails to happy hour groups, Monday through Wednesday, when the attendees order pizza or other food items. How it works: a host organizes the group (there’s a six person-total minimum) and coordinates a pickup or delivery order (email info@echoparkdc.com). The bar will throw in a gratis group cocktail of choice (i.e. a negroni or Manhattan). Another perk of playing host: your pizza and cocktail are on the house.

In addition to launching brunch this past weekend, Albi chef/owner Michael Rafidi is mixing things up with a carryout pizza pop-up on Tuesday with chef and fellow Blue Duck Tavern alum Logan Griffith. The Albi x Vivo menu centers around wood-fired pizzas with cheffy toppings like burnt eggplant, charred ramps, burrata, and pea shoots, or clams with fermented harissa, capers, and preserved lemon. There’re also small plates, wine, soft-serve, and more. Order online via Toast or Tock for pick-up from 4 to 8 PM (also look out for a second collab on Monday, May 4).

Latin hotspot Seven Reasons was all set to go vegan for a month before Covid-19 hit. Good news: they’re moving forward on Tuesday. A meatless takeout and delivery menu will be available on Tock alongside the regular offerings; dishes include coconut-corn chowder, “rice from the woods,” and a veggie tartare. Also new to the lineup: a second staff pop-up, part of the restaurant’s “employee to entrepreneur program,” with cakes by Gene Flores.

It may be a long time before real-life events return, but there are two eclectic virtual festivals planned for this weekend. First up on Friday, event powerhouse Brightest Young Things is back in the game with a huge virtual gathering, A Day In: DC Festival. The all-day affair runs from 6:30 AM to midnight via BYT’s Instagram Live feed starting with sunrise yoga and followed by nonstop activities: breakfast with Call Your Mother, a Politics & Prose bookclub, Little Leaf plant care, drag queen story time, District trivia, a Thamee dinner party, music session with U Street Music Hall, and much more. RSVPs with suggested donations start at $5 and go up to $100—all proceeds benefit the small businesses and organizations involved.*

And then on Saturday, District IRL presents Together, a free lifestyle fest streamed from El Techo’s rooftop from 2 to 9 PM. The Cinco de Mayo-themed celebration via YouTube Live includes a meditation session with Glow Club, yoga from Vida Fitness, tips on quarantine haircuts from The Bearded Goat, a taco cooking demo from El Techo, and more. Registration is free, though donations to El Techo’s employee relief fund are encouraged. (You can also get takeout margarita and taco packages to bring the vibe home.)

The hottest reservation in town… is by the apple stand? That’s right, FreshFarm—the largest network of farmers market in the DC-area—just launched OpenTable reservations for the popular Sunday Dupont Circle market. You can snag them here (fine print: one per person for a 15 minute increment, pre-orders recommended). Read on for the finer print on safety measures and regulations.

What are you cooking or ordering this weekend? We have recommendations for both in our takeout and delivery guide. You’ll find restaurant meal kits that help you whip up anything from pizza to dumplings. Or try one of these great DC-area spots that recently reopened (or a new brunch option). Or if you’re more in the imbibing mood, check out these bars selling fancy ice and great options for delivery wine.

*This post has been updated from an incorrect version.

