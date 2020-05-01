These (Wedding) Florists Are Offering Flowers for Mother’s Day

Things are a little bit different for florists these days, and Washington-area wedding and event florists in particular are shifting course—many adding or expanding a focus on individual arrangements and deliveries for the first time. Mother’s Day is next weekend, and there’s still time to support local businesses and brighten a mother-you-love’s quarantine space. Here are a few places to check out.

Photo courtesy Atelier Ashley Flowers

Atelier Ashley Flowers will be delivering Mother’s Day flowers around the area including DC, Alexandria, Arlington, McLean, Falls Church, Potomac and Bethesda (note: apartment or office buildings must have a concierge where flowers can be left). Arrangement options ($150-$350 plus delivery of $10-30 depending on location) include classic round, whimsical dimensional, or asymmetrical horizontal shapes, and color choices of bright, pastel, or white-and-green. Orders can be placed through Wednesday, May 6 by emailing atelierashleyflowers@gmail.com with your desired colors, price range, delivery address, card message, and phone number for delivery coordination.

This sisters-owned DC wedding and event florist is offering three arrangements for Mother’s Day, ($135-$195), plus a “Month of Stem Salon,” ($450) through which a recipient can receive a bucket of fresh blooms and foliage each Friday for four weeks “for the mama who loves to design her own.” Sourcing includes all local blooms plus organic California roses, and contact-less deliveries are available throughout DC and neighboring Maryland and Virginia suburbs. Orders can be place through the company’s Mother’s Day Shop, for delivery between May 7 and May 10.

The offerings from this florist include three options for arrangements ($75-$150), and three options for mini gardens ($75-$150), which are reclaimed-wood boxes of flowers with instructions on how to maintain and replace plants and flowers. The first ten orders will also get a free large Cadbury Chocolate bar. Find more details about their contact-free delivery service on May 9 or 10 on their Mother’s Day page.

This event floral designer in Hyattsville is offering three different arrangements for Mother’s Day flowers ($55-$125), each including seasonal blooms in a glass vase, with a handwritten note. The fee for no-contact delivery to the Washington area is $10. Orders can be placed by emailing [email protected], or through the “Buy Flowers” section of the website.

This popular wedding florist is creating and delivering seasonal arrangements in three sizes for Mother’s Day ($75-$225.) Each arrangement includes a mix of spring blooms, blooming branches, and foliage in a ceramic vase, and no-contact porch and lobby deliveries are available throughout DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Orders must be placed by May 4 for delivery on Saturday May 9 or Sunday May 10, and can be placed online at their Mother’s Day Shop or directly by contacting Rachel directly at rachel@floralandbloom.com or 240-481-1588.

Flower Guild 1820, formerly Highway 2 Hill Flowers, is offering no-contact delivery of arrangements in two sizes ($80-$125) on Friday and Saturday, to clients within a 20-mile radius of downtown DC. Orders must be placed by Sunday, May 3 for delivery on Friday and Saturday May 8 and 9. Arrangements will be a spring mix in a glass vase. To place an order, check out the company’s shop online–your purchase will be followed up by an email for delivery details.

Photo courtesy Helen Olivia Flowers

The Alexandria floral shop is offering delivery to the DC area, including Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Vienna, McLean, Great Falls, Potomac, Bethesda, and Chevy Chase, as well as curbside pick up from their Alexandria studio. Arrangements are available in several sizes and colors and range from $75 to $350, and will include peonies, garden roses, ranunculus, sweet peas, hydrangea, and more. Find more details at their online store.

Top-voted wedding and event florist Holly Chapple is offering no-contact pickup of farm-fresh arrangements from her Hope Flower Farm. Purchasers will receive time slots (and a list of safety instruction), and can self-serve their designs from the main barn at the farm, Chapple explains. For Mother’s Day Chapple has teamed up with a vineyard, baker, and local restaurant to create a Mother’s Day package ($140) that includes a bouquet, a cake, and a bottle of wine. “We also have DIY floral design kits with online education and gift certificates,” Chapple says. To make an experience of the pickup process, Chapple and her team have built a floral installation in one of the farm’s fields. “Anyone who makes a purchase can come get their picture taken with their family under the floral arch/display,” says Chapple. “Because our property is vast, guests can drive up to the install, take their family picture, and drive away” as additional guests wait from their cars to do the same. Mother’s Day orders should be placed by May 6 for pickup May 8 through 10. For more information, visit their website.

This Frederick County florist is offering a wide range of Mother’s Day flowers with eight arrangement choices ranging from $25-$350. Smaller florals are pick-up only, and others are available for pickup at the warehouse or contact-less delivery in Maryland for a $20 fee and in DC and Virginia for $25. Five dollars from each arrangement will be donated to Frederick’s local Blessings in a Backpack nonprofit organization. Place your order and find more details using the Mother’s Day order form.

This wedding and events floral designer in Alexandria is offering floral delivery through her online shop. Options include a choice of blush, bright, or ivory arrangements in four sizes ($60-$500), or a bouquet of one to up to four dozen classic red roses ($65-$125). Delivery is available within 50 miles of the 22079 zip code.

Photo courtesy The Rosy Posy

This newer florist in Manassas is offering one-of-a-kind arrangements with pick-up and delivery options, starting at $65. Orders must be placed by Thursday, May 7 to guarantee delivery on Saturday May 9. The floral company has partnered with local candle makers the Shining Sol Candle Company to offer hand-poured, soy wax, wood-wicked candles in a choice of three scents, available to add to any arrangement. Find more details on their Mother’s Day page.

Jolie Joswick’s DC wedding and event florals company is offering arrangements for Mother’s Day at three price points: $60, $100, $200. All flowers are seasonal, arranged in a vase and can include a short card message. Contact-less delivery can be arranged throughout DC only on Friday, May 8, and orders can be placed through Uncloudy Studio’s website, or the link in her bio on Instagram at @uncloudystudio.

This West Virginia wedding and event florist will be delivering hand-tied bouquets ($35) and custom arrangements (starting at $45) throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland’s Frederick and Washington counties, and the panhandle of West Virginia throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Blooms will include those grown on the West Virginia farm, as well as other local growers and Grace Rose farm in California. Place orders and inquire about add-ons from the company’s restaurant partnerships via text to 304-886-7543 or by emailing westvirjeni@gmail.com.

With a focus on “organic, natural art” this DC wedding florist is offering three sizes of garden-style arrangements for Mother’s Day ($50-$250), each with a “warm spring palette featuring an assortment of local blooms such as lilac, ranunculus, garden roses, peony, tulips amongst a bed of lush seasonal greens and foliage.” The delivery area includes Frederick and Montgomery counties and DC (though clients outside that area are encouraged to reach out if they’d like a delivery.) Contactless deliveries will take place May 8 and 9, and orders can be placed online.

