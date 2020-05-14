Chill Out with These Frozen Cocktails To-Go from DC-Area Bars

No blender? No problem. The weather is heating up but you can stay cool at home with takeout tiki drinks and frosé pouches.

Archipelago

1201 U St., NW

The tiki bar is bringing the tropics to your couch with frozen piña coladas—you can even grab a blend-your-own version in a hollowed-out pineapple. Island cocktails like mai tais and banana daiquiris accompany a Szechuan-inspired menu of dan dan noodles and sizzling mapo tofu. Takeout only.

Buffalo and Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Cocktail pro Gina Chersevani’s retro bagel shop on Capitol Hill offers classic brunch drinks like mimosas and bloody Mary’s alongside frozen orange crushes in homage to Ocean City (the Union Market location is currently closed). Takeout only.

Coconut Club

540 Penn St., NE

Cooling cocktails from chef Adam Greenberg’s island-themed restaurant include strawberry-and-gin frosé and jugs of piña coladas. Stay in the vacation state of mind with kalua pork sliders, salmon poke sprinkled with furikake, and spam fried rice. Delivery and takeout.

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW

The colorful cafe on 14th Street is serving trendy pouches of frozen piña coladas (the Sterling location is currently closed). The pouches, which feel like sipping an adult Capri Sun, are also available with minty mojitos and margaritas to pair with Cuban fare. Delivery and takeout.

Cotton & Reed

1330 5th St., NE

Blend coconut slushies at home with mixers and bottles of rum from the Union Market distillery. You can also stock up on hand sanitizer made in-house. Takeout only.

Emilie’s

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Kevin Tien‘s Capitol Hill restaurant is offering strawberry frosé and pineapple daiquiris. For a hot and cold combo, order a Szechuan-meets-Nashville chicken sandwich with your frozen drink. Delivery and takeout.

The People’s Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

The drugstore-turned-cocktail bar is serving frozen Irish coffee with house-made cold brew every weekend, as well as a herbaceous cucumber margaritas. If you’re looking to chill rather than drink something chilled, the bar is mixing zero-proof CBD cocktails with non-alcoholic Seedlip “spirits.” Delivery and takeout.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The waterfront restaurant in Navy Yard just reopened with a takeout menu full of New England classics like stuffed clams and buttery lobster rolls. Complete the Cape Cod fantasy with a frosted Narragansett Del’s shandy or a frozen orange crush made with DC Brau spiked seltzer. Delivery and takeout.

