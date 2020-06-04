We’ve compiled a list of 65 (and growing!) black-owned weddings and events businesses—from caterers and florists to event planners and photographers, hair and makeup artists, officiants, and more—in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Please feel free to email us or DM us on Instagram to let us know who we’re missing, and we’ll add to it.
Cakes and Catering
Caribbean Caterers
Couture Cakes by Sabrina
Get Plated Catering & Events
Molecular Food Cocktails
The Cake Courtesan
Event Planners
3sixteevents
A Beyoutiful Fête
B Astonished
Blush Events
Elle Nicole Events
Events by Christi Rich
Event Design Group
Events by André Wells
Favored by Yodit Events & Design
Hearts Content Events
Howerton+Wooten Events
Infatuating Affairs Weddings & Events
Jade and Joy Events
Jayne Heir
JEWL Couture Events & Design
MasterPlan Events
Perfect Planning Events
Pinkboxe
RAE Affairs
Sensational Soirees
SG3 Events
Sugar Taylor Co.
Florists
Designs by Oochay
Fleurenzie
Flor de Casa
House of Redman
JR Flowers
Pretty Petals Floral & Event Design
Sherwood Florist Weddings & Events
Trebella Events
Violet Gardens Floral
Hair & Makeup
BK Face Cosmetics
Glam Qui by Marquia James
Jennifer Thorpe Beauty
Beauty ‘N The Bride
Renata Lynette Beauty
Tress Art
Red Carpet Ready Makeup with Shaune Hayes
Photographers and Videographers
Alicia Wiley
Ashleigh Bing Photography
Carrie Coleman Photography
Erika Layne Photography
Iris Mannings
Kanayo Adibe
Kirth Bobb
Memories of Bliss Photography
Renée Hollingshead
Rhea Whitney Photography
Sok Vision
Terri Baskin Photography
The Madious
Tickled Photo Booth
Stationery
Bridget Goldsmith Stationery & Design
Fingers in Ink
Simply Sleek Designs
Sugar Taylor Co.
Suzie & Co. Designs
Wilori Lane
Other Vendors
Capital Custom Clothiers
Ceremonies by Shelby Tuck-Horton (officiant)
DJ Max Powers (lighting, DJ)
Perfectly Adorned Event Decor
The Bridal Room (bridal boutique)
With This Ring I Thee Wedd (officiant)
