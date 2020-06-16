Micro-Wedding Company Petite Soirée, Anderson House, and More Are Giving Away a Free Wedding to Someone in Healthcare

When Petite Soirée—a micro-wedding company that is the collaboration of event planner and designer Lauryn Prattes Events, photographer Abby Jiu Photography, florist Sweet Root Village, and baker Buttercream Bakeshop—launched last month to address the evolving challenges of weddings amidst the coronavirus pandemic, they almost immediately began discussing ways to use the company to “say ‘thank you’” to a healthcare worker who’s had to postpone their wedding.

Ultimately, a giveaway was born. Today, Petite Soirée launches a contest through which one couple will win a micro-wedding at Anderson House, to take place on September 27, 2020.

Entries will be accepted through 11:59pm EST on June 30, 2020, and the winner will be announced on July 2.

Here’s what’s included in the prize:

A micro-wedding for up to 10 guests at Anderson House on September 27, 2020, including a 15-minute ceremony followed by a one-hour mini-reception with brunch plus a 30-minute photo session.

Design and planning by Lauryn Prattes Events and Styling

Photography by Abby Jiu Photography

Bridal bouquet, boutonniere, alter flowers and table flowers by Sweet Root Village

Cake from Buttercream Bakeshop

Catering by Get Plated

Makeup by Nikki Fraser of Beauty and the Bride

Videography by Clayton Film Co.

Designer tabletop rentals by Maison de Carine

Ceremony music

For eligibility requirements (hint: current clients of Lauryn Prattes Events, Abby Jiu Photography, and Sweet Root Village cannot apply; applicants must both be at least 18 years of age and engaged at the time of application; at least one partner must be employed as a healthcare worker; the couple’s wedding must have been originally planned for 2020 and postponed due to COVID, etc.), as well as other terms and conditions, and information about how to enter, visit the contest page of Petite Soirée’s website.

