Celebrate the Fourth of July With Grill Packs and Barbecue Specials From DC-Area Restaurants

Like most occasions in 2020, the Fourth of July looks a little different this year (i.e. so many star spangled masks). Thankfully some things remain the same: you can still catch fireworks and slather too much mustard on a hot dog. And while restaurants aren’t throwing massive July 4th parties, they’re doing something even better (in our books)–prepping delicious grill kits you and all-American meals you can enjoy at home.

1346 4th St., SE

Chef Michael Rafidi’s $225 feast for four includes harissa wings and pomegranate ribs to throw on the grill, plus wood-baked pita, hummus, and picnic staples with Mediterranean flare like shawarma-spiced potato salad and sumac brownies. Details: Order by 7:30 PM on Thursday, July 2 for pick up on Saturday, July 4 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW

Sip cold ciders with hot burgers and brats from the cidery’s $89 grill kit. The spread for four also features Americana apple crumble and the chance to add wine and beer for an additional cost. Details: Order for pick up and DC delivery on Friday, July 3.

1906 14th St., NW

The $105 barbecue box from chef Ryan Ratino’s Michelin-starred restaurant is stocked with swanky grill fare. Think Waygu burgers, house-made hot dogs, and a decadent short rib. The special feeds two-to-four with honey butter to spread on mini cornbread. Details: Order for pick up on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Orders can be placed up to 24 hours in advance.

974 Palmer Aly., NW

The Italian restaurant’s $150 grilling kit (serves two to four) is stocked with buns, toppings, and sides to go with pork and fennel sausages and dry-aged beef patties like pesto corn and caprese-style salad. Toast with rosé and a six pack of pilsners, also included. Details: Order by Friday, July 3 at 6 PM for pick up on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

122 Blagden Aly., NW

Jeremiah Langhorne’s July 4th menu ($55 per person) kicks off with pimento cheese and buttermilk biscuits followed by plates like barbecue pork ribs and watermelon and feta salad. Celebrate the season’s offerings with a berry cobbler at the end of the meal. Details: Order for pick up on Saturday, July 4 from 12:30 PM to 5 PM.

1401 Okie St., NE

Choose between filet mignon, ribeye, or salmon filet (price depends on your pick) as the centerpiece of your grill box from the Ivy City tasting room. Sides include chilled pasta salad and verdant chimichurri. Tack on luxe upgrades like lobster tails or crab cakes for an additional $18 each. Details: Order for pick up on Friday, July 3 from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s extensive grilling lineup from Red Apron Butcher includes anything from sausage to bone-in ribeye steaks plus essentials like charcoal, BBQ rub, and challah buns (or get everything in a $36 grill pack with all the burger fixings). Entertain kids (or indulge in a little nostalgia) with house-made marshmallows and chocolate for s’mores. Details: Order for pick up or delivery.

5933 Georgia Ave., NW; 1005 U St., NW

The soul food carryout is offering a $50 special with short ribs, crispy fried whiting, and classic summer sides like baked beans and coleslaw. Add two cocktails or four beers for an additional $10 at the Georgia Avenue location. Details: Order for pick up on Saturday, July 4.

3201 Cherry Hill Ln., NW

Johnny Spero’s modernist restaurant serves an upscale take on the backyard barbecue. The $140 grill box features eight dry aged ribeye patties with cheffy toppings like miso pickles and smoky special sauce. Details: Order online for pickup.

Multiple locations in Virginia

Char Mexican chorizo on the grill to fold into flour tortillas from Victor Albisu’s taqueria. The affordable $15 grill kit feeds four and also includes chipotle mustard and pickled onions. Details: Order for pick up from Thursday, July 2 to Sunday July, 5

Join the conversation!