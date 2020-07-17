Unable to travel for shoots or count on the usual stream of freelance gigs, a lot of Washington photographers have started selling prints to make up for work lost to the pandemic. If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your walls while supporting local artists, check out these photo offerings from 22 DC-area photogs, all available to buy online.
Cactus & Blush 02, 16×20, $75
Laura Metzler: Online Shop
Strip the Riches, Extinguish the Light, 13×15, $2,169
Samira Sabulis: Online Shop
Travel Abstract, 13×20, $85.94
Dan Chung: Online Shop
16×24, $70
Kirth Bobb: Online Shop
16×24, $108.99
Angela Pan: Online Shop
Virginia Beach, 16×24, $225
Cameron Davidson: Online Shop
Lizzo 2, 16×20, $50
Jada Imani: Online Shop
Multiple Exposure, 16×24, $150 framed
Matailong Du: Online Shop
Washington D.C., 16×20, $175
Andrew Yianne: Online Shop
Forest Wall, 16×24, $140
Mari Harsan: Online Shop
Malecón, 28×19.5, $100 – *All proceeds go to Critical Exposure
Greg Kahn: Online Shop
16×24, $70
Shuran Huang: Online Shop
France, 8×10, $112
Maya Oren: Online Shop
Paris, 16×20, $180
Julian Thomas: Online Shop
Nighttime Cherry Blossoms, 12×18, $400
Joshua Cogan: Online Shop
Capri Amalfi Coast Italy, 8×10, $60
Lauren Louise: Online Shop
Chinese Elm, 11×14, $100
Stephen Voss: Online Shop
Nature: Orange Beach #1, 12×18, $300
Hannele Lahti: Online Shop
Scarlet Macaw, 16×24, $195
Jeff Mauritzen: Online Shop
Philippines Family, 8×10, $30
Erin Douglas of ErinSha Photo: Online Shop
Cannon Beach, 18.25×14.9, $100 framed
Tate Tozer: Online Shop
Acropolis of Athens, 12×18, $250
Stephen Gosling: Online Shop