Unable to travel for shoots or count on the usual stream of freelance gigs, a lot of Washington photographers have started selling prints to make up for work lost to the pandemic. If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your walls while supporting local artists, check out these photo offerings from 22 DC-area photogs, all available to buy online.

Cactus & Blush 02, 16×20, $75

Laura Metzler: Online Shop

Strip the Riches, Extinguish the Light, 13×15, $2,169

Samira Sabulis: Online Shop

Travel Abstract, 13×20, $85.94

Dan Chung: Online Shop

16×24, $70

Kirth Bobb: Online Shop

16×24, $108.99

Angela Pan: Online Shop

Virginia Beach, 16×24, $225

Cameron Davidson: Online Shop

Lizzo 2, 16×20, $50

Jada Imani: Online Shop

Multiple Exposure, 16×24, $150 framed

Matailong Du: Online Shop

Washington D.C., 16×20, $175

Andrew Yianne: Online Shop

Forest Wall, 16×24, $140

Mari Harsan: Online Shop

Malecón, 28×19.5, $100 – *All proceeds go to Critical Exposure

Greg Kahn: Online Shop

16×24, $70

Shuran Huang: Online Shop

France, 8×10, $112

Maya Oren: Online Shop

Paris, 16×20, $180

Julian Thomas: Online Shop

Nighttime Cherry Blossoms, 12×18, $400

Joshua Cogan: Online Shop

Capri Amalfi Coast Italy, 8×10, $60

Lauren Louise: Online Shop

Chinese Elm, 11×14, $100

Stephen Voss: Online Shop

Nature: Orange Beach #1, 12×18, $300

Hannele Lahti: Online Shop

Scarlet Macaw, 16×24, $195

Jeff Mauritzen: Online Shop

Philippines Family, 8×10, $30

Erin Douglas of ErinSha Photo: Online Shop

Cannon Beach, 18.25×14.9, $100 framed

Tate Tozer: Online Shop

Acropolis of Athens, 12×18, $250

Stephen Gosling: Online Shop

