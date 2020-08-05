This Couple Used Blue and White Ginger Jars to Inspire the Decor of Their Hay-Adams Wedding

Laura Kastner and Ian Biggs threw a September wedding at the classic and upscale Hay-Adams Hotel. Throughout their big day the couple incorporated a pretty blue-and-white ginger-jar inspired pattern, which was carried throughout from the invitation suite, to the bridesmaids’ getting ready attire, the cocktail hour, place settings, and more. “A collection of white garden roses, dahlias, hydrangeas and maidenhair fern,” says Laura, were used in their floral arrangements and added a tasteful, sophisticated touch to their classic and oh-so elegant aesthetic. Along with their stylish blue and white decor, the couple also took advantage of the Hay-Adam’s rooftop views, which overlook the White House and DC monument, for their first look photos. Check out their full wedding below to see more of their ginger-jar themed celebration and learn more about the couple’s love story.

How They Met

Laura and Ian met in law school at the University of North Carolina. They say that they’d each recently told separate friends that they weren’t looking for a relationship, “but, after meeting through mutual friends, that was quickly forgotten,” says Laura, adding that they’ve been inseparable ever since.

How They Got Engaged

The couple got engaged in December of 2017, right before Christmas. They were living in Charlotte, NC at the time and Laura’s family was coming into town to “celebrate the holidays with them and Ian’s family,” says the couple. A couple days before Christmas, Ian told Laura that they were all going to a big formal dinner, so Laura’s mom took her shopping to get a “holiday gift” for the dinner. When Laura got back home from shopping, she says the house was covered in flowers and candles and she was greeted with their dog, Scout, wearing a “will you marry my dad” sign. Ian then got down on one knee and they were engaged for a little over a year and a half before their Hay Adams wedding.

Want to see more? Check out the video from Bowen Films here.

The Details:

Photographer: Abby Jiu Photography | Venue & Caterer: The Hay-Adams Hotel | Planning & Design: A. Dominick Events | Florist: Edge Floral Event Designers | Invitations: Flourishing Penguin | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair & Makeup Stylist: Amie Decker Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Liancarlo from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Groom’s Attire: Brooks Brothers | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Amsale | Music/Entertainment: String Trio (ceremony); Anthony Simpson from My Deejay (reception) | Videographer: Whitney Bowen of Bowen Films | Lighting: Frost Lighting DC | Rentals: Select Event Group | Dance floor: Fabrications Events

