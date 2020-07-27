Alex Young and Brad Dean’s wedding included a neutral-toned color palette, with a few pops of pink, and a formal dress code to create a sophisticated springtime celebration in DC. The two were married at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church and then invited guests to join them for a rooftop reception where they dined and danced the night away. “We really wanted to share the city that we love with our guests,” says the couple. So, they worked with their planner to create”a classic wedding, but with modern touches,” says Alex. Check out their spring wedding at the Potomac View Terrace below to learn more about the couple and their special day.

The Bouquets & Attire

To stick to their “classic with a modern flair” theme the couple incorporated muted tones in their florals mixed with a “pretty greyish-blue” for the bridesmaid dresses and classic black suits for the groomsmen. As for couple’s attire, Alex donned a V-neck A-line gown accessorized with a crystal-embellished bodice and Brad looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a feathered bow tie.

How the Couple Met

Alex and Brad met while they were getting Masters degrees at University of South Carolina, in Columbia, SC. “[We] were in the same environmental philosophy course, held Thursday nights, but didn’t connect until the next semester when we ran into each other one night out,” explains the couple. They hit it off instantly and after a very rare winter storm “the Midwesterner and the Northerner” spent their Southern snow day together eating ice cream and watching movies. “That’s when our connection really took off,” says Alex, adding that Brad’s adorable and chunky black lab, Luna, didn’t hurt either. The two dated a little over four years until Brad proposed at a romantic restaurant with family and friends nearby.

The Rooftop Cocktail Hour

The Elegant Reception

For the reception, the couple says they added pops of pink in the florals “to round out the crisp, spring look” and to help create a “fun transition to the party.” They also decorated the ceiling with fresh greenery to give the space a modern flair and used clear Chiavari chair seating, neutral table linens, and metallic patterned China. “Our flowers were out-of-this-world gorgeous,” says Alex, adding that they worked perfectly with the rentals.

The Details:

