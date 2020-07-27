Weddings

An Elegant Potomac View Terrace Wedding Featuring a Classic-Meets-Modern DC Theme

Alex and Brad married last May and threw a beautiful wedding reception to follow in Washington, DC.

Alex Young and Brad Dean’s wedding included a neutral-toned color palette, with a few pops of pink, and a formal dress code to create a sophisticated springtime celebration in DC. The two were married at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church and then invited guests to join them for a rooftop reception where they dined and danced the night away. “We really wanted to share the city that we love with our guests,” says the couple. So, they worked with their planner to create”a classic wedding, but with modern touches,” says Alex. Check out their spring wedding at the Potomac View Terrace below to learn more about the couple and their special day. 

001_AB_Highlights
002_AB_Highlights
064_AB_Highlights
004_AB_Highlights
007_AB_Highlights

031_AB_Highlights
019_AB_Highlights

The Bouquets &  Attire

To stick to their “classic with a modern flair” theme the couple incorporated muted tones in their florals mixed with a “pretty greyish-blue” for the bridesmaid dresses and classic black suits for the groomsmen. As for couple’s attire, Alex donned a V-neck A-line gown accessorized with a crystal-embellished bodice and Brad looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a feathered bow tie. 

049_AB_Highlights
048_AB_Highlights

021_AB_Highlights
022_AB_Highlights
032_AB_Highlights
025_AB_Highlights
027_AB_Highlights

How the Couple Met

Alex and Brad met while they were getting Masters degrees at University of South Carolina, in Columbia, SC. “[We] were in the same environmental philosophy course, held Thursday nights, but didn’t connect until the next semester when we ran into each other one night out,” explains the couple. They hit it off instantly and after a very rare winter storm “the Midwesterner and the Northerner” spent their Southern snow day together eating ice cream and watching movies. “That’s when our connection really took off,” says Alex, adding that Brad’s adorable and chunky black lab, Luna, didn’t hurt either.  The two dated a little over four years until Brad proposed at a romantic restaurant with family and friends nearby.

 

099_AB_Highlights
034_AB_Highlights

 

062_AB_Highlights
063_AB_Highlights
070_AB_Highlights
083_AB_Highlights
084_AB_Highlights

100_AB_Highlights
106_AB_Highlights
090_AB_Highlights
123_AB_Highlights
120_AB_Highlights

150_AB_Highlights
152_AB_Highlights
153_AB_Highlights

The Rooftop Cocktail Hour

126_AB_Highlights
125_AB_Highlights
139_AB_Highlights
129_AB_Highlights
127_AB_Highlights

The Elegant Reception

For the reception, the couple says they added pops of pink in the florals “to round out the crisp, spring look” and to help create a “fun transition to the party.” They also decorated the ceiling with fresh greenery to give the space a modern flair and used clear Chiavari chair seating, neutral table linens, and metallic patterned China. “Our flowers were out-of-this-world gorgeous,” says Alex, adding that they worked perfectly with the rentals.  

146_AB_Highlights
141_AB_Highlights

 

148_AB_Highlights
149_AB_Highlights

192_AB_Highlights
189_AB_Highlights

The Details:

Photographer:  Audra Wrisley Photography | Venue: St. Mary Mother of God (ceremony); Potomac View Terrace | Planning & Design: Caroline Dutton Events | Florist: Floral & Bloom | Invitations & Day-of Paper: Steph B. & Co. | Catering: Occasions | Cake: Fancy Cakes by Leslie | Hair Stylist & Make-up Artist: Georgetown Bride | Bride’s Attire: Elegance by Roya | Groom’s Attire: Indochino (tuxedo) Brackish (bow tie) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Nordstrom | Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music/Entertainment: Millennium via Washington Talent Agency | Rentals: White Glove Rentals (seating chart display); DC Rental (linens, chairs, place settings); Sugarplum (tent); Atmosphere (lighting)

 

 

Jacqueline Tynes
