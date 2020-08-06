This Classic-Meets-Boho Wedding Features the Coolest Neon Sign

Krista Germano and Garrett Stevens-Palmer say that when they were planning their wedding, it was difficult to lock in a specific theme. They had chosen the River Bend Golf & Country Club, but wanted to create a laid-back vibe. Luckily, when they were designing their invitation suite the couple found their inspiration. “Someone described our style as ‘east-coast boho’ and ‘refined free spirit,'” says Krista, “and that served as the foundation for a lot of the other details at the wedding.” Their classic-meets-boho wedding theme officially came to life with the help of an ultra-cool millennial-pink neon sign, which was the focal point at their reception. Check out their wedding below to see more of their special day.

The Wedding Date Significance

Their October 12th date also played an important role in their big day, since it was a full moon. The couple incorporated lunar-inspired details, such as a yellow moon wax seal on their invitations, ceremony programs, and their matchbook party favors. “It was a small detail, but we wanted to be thoughtful and have the details hold some meaning,” explains the couple.

How the Couple Met

Krista and Garret actually went to the same high school, but didn’t officially meet until after they both graduated college. They say that they kind of “knew of each other in high school,” but after attending a mutual friend’s birthday at Clarendon Grill in Arlington, they “locked eyes on the dance floor and the rest is history.”

The Ceremony Decor

The couple exchanged “I dos” outside in a covered patio area and chose to decorate their venue with muted colors, such as pale pinks, grays and whites, mixed with a few pops of yellow and navy for a touch of fun. Pampas grass and overflowing greenery were also used to create a relaxed aesthetic.

The Wedding Day Menu

Krista and Garrett served a variety of delicious dishes throughout their classic-meets-boho wedding. For cocktail hour, they opted for passed hors d’oeuvres of mini crab cakes, chicken wellington, cranberry and walnut brie phyllo, and goat cheese stuffed mushrooms. Guests found their way to a formal sit-down-dinner via a wall of vanilla-scented candles that that served as the escort cards, and matchbooks on each place setting. For dinner, guests were served a pear and berry spinach salad as a starter and then had a choice of filet mignon paired with potatoes and asparagus, onion crusted rockfish with polenta cake and spinach, or wild mushroom ravioli with roasted red pepper sauce. After dinner, a three-tiered Funfetti and cookie dough cake topped with buttercream frosting was cut and served along with a few late-night treats, such as cannolis, macaroons, and mini cheesecakes, and even a grilled cheese truck for those who prefer savory over sweet.

The Details:

Photographer: Kristen Gardner Photography | Venue & Caterer: River Bend Golf & Country Club | Planning & Design: Roberts & Co. | Florist: Floral and Bloom | Invitations: Flourishing Penguin | Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes | Hair & Makeup Artist: Georgetown Bride | Bride’s Attire: Allure Bridals from the Bridal Room | Groom & Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music/Entertainment: Millennium | Transportation: Reston Limousine | Videographer: Bowen Films | Food Truck: Big Cheese Truck | Signage: Brightly Ever After

