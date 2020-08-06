An Outdoor Chesapeake Crab and Seafood Shack Opens Today on H Street

Fall and winter call for cheesy fondue, but when it’s 94 degrees outside, even the owners of Swiss restaurant Stable are craving something lighter. After three years of serving specialties from the Alps and beyond, Silvan Kraemer and chef David Fritsche will open Pier 1354, a Chesapeake-style summer seafood garden, on H Street, Northeast.

The atmospheric patio with seating for up to 50 diners is attached to Gallery O on H, whose owners are regulars at Stable. Customers can reserve tables for up to six, Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 PM. A beachy menu hits all the classics: fresh-shucked oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, steamed mussels, and sides like summer corn or garlic bread. Steamed and spiced Chesapeake crabs are available by the dozen, or for big eaters, the bushel (reservations for the latter are required). You won’t find a huge range of sizes at the pop-up, which plans on serving popular #1 large male crabs ranging in market price between $85 to $110 per dozen (opening weekend is a bit less expensive, with a dozen priced at $75 and a half-dozen at $40). For a boozy finale, try the rum-spiked “watermelon pizza” layered with fresh fruit and whipped cream.

Drinks are equally summery—think dark n’ stormy cocktails, bourbon-spiked sweet tea, and local wines and beers. Or for a nod to la Suisse, try one of the frozen Schnapsicles.

Pier 1354. 1354 H St., NE. Open Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 10 PM. Reservations available via Resy.

