Fired Capitals Coach Todd Reirden is Selling His DC-Area Mansion for $2,250,000

His real estate agent says Reirden is leaving Washington to spend time with family and figure out his next move.

Photos courtesy of Jordan Stuart, Keller Williams Capital Properties.

It’s barely been a week since the Capitals fired head coach Todd Reirden, but his Falls Church mansion is already on the market. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sits on 2.3 acres, and was listed Monday for $2,250,000 by Keller Williams agent Jordan Stuart.

Reirden bought the property from radio DJ Elliot Segal—better known as DC 101’s Elliot in the Morning—in 2018, just after he was named head coach of Washington’s NHL team. Though they only spent two years in the home, the Reirdens made several upgrades to it, including adding a full bathroom and gut-renovating several others. The Craftsman-style spread has a game room, in-law suite, wine cellar, 1,000-square-foot screened porch, and an 800-square-foot pool surrounded by a cabana, outdoor kitchen, and bar area.

Before he got the top job—replacing Barry Trotz, who led the Capitals to their 2018 Stanley Cup win—Reirden had been an associate coach with the team. He was fired after the Capitals lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. According to Stuart (who was also ex-DC United captain Wayne Rooney’s real estate agent), Reirden is leaving Washington to “spend time with his family as he evaluates his next stop within the NHL.”

Here’s a look at what he’s leaving behind. The full listing is here.

Marisa M. Kashino
