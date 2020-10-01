6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Swiss restaurant Stable (1324 H St., NE) is converting their patio pop-up Pier 1351 into an outdoor fondue spot, Little Stable, on Thursday, October 1 (the pop-up runs until October 22). Get cozy in a blanket while dunking bread and potatoes into cauldrons of bubbling cheese dip. The restaurant is also offering warm apple cider and hot spiced wine as the weather cools down.

Downtown Bethesda is getting a restaurant week of its own from Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, October 11. Dine at a restaurant streatery or order takeout — restaurants are offering $10, $25, and $35 promotions, depending on the spot.

Petworth’s Capitol Cider House (3930 Georgia Ave., NW) is commemorating the fall harvest with a virtual cidermaking class on Friday, October 2 at 8:30 PM. Tickets cover ingredients and equipment for the Zoom class, as well as a flight of cider to sample while making your own ($39 for pick up and $49 for DC delivery the day of the course).

Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, October 3 with a patio performance by Colombian singer Leo Rua and multi-instrument musician Lorenz Wheatley at 6 PM. Tickets cost $10 to $15 depending on seating, and chef Enrique Limardo’s global menu.

Here ye, here ye: Channel the Renaissance period at Red Bear Brewing Co.‘s (209 M St., NE) Ye Olde Tavern Nieghts on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4. Don your Ren-fair best to dine on turkey legs and sip pints of beer.

Virginia winery RdV Vineyards (2550 Delaplane Grade Rd., Delaplane) is hosting an al fresco picnic with Chiko on Sunday, October 4 at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $225 for two to dine on bulgogi-marinated ribeye and ginger roasted peaches and cream, paired with flutes of bubbly.

Heading into next week…

Starting on Wednesday, October 7, Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW) will offer a $65 four course Filipino pop-up dinner every Wednesday of the month. Former Kaliwa chef Paolo Dungca is behind the menu, which features pumpkin and shrimp ukoy fritters and apple cassava cake.

