This Glamorous Wedding Featured an Ivory, Black, and Blush Color Palette

“From the moment we locked eyes, I knew we’d be archenemies,” says McKenzie, who met Spencer during high school in Baltimore. For years they wished their mutual friends would drop the other from the group, but eventually they started to see what those friends saw. One weekend after college, McKenzie agreed to visit Spencer in Charlotte and, while there, he suggested an official date. Sparks flew. Almost two years later, having just moved together to Chicago, Spencer proposed at the Buckingham Fountain. They spent a year planning their DC nuptials, and decided to wed at the Carnegie Institution for Science, where McKenzie carried a bouquet wrapped with a piece of her mother’s wedding dress from 35 years earlier and the couple jumped the broom as newlyweds. Check out their glamorous wedding below—psst it was also featured in our latest issue, which you can purchase here.

The Reception Details

The reception featured a modern look and an ivory, black, and blush palette. In the middle of the room, a long black estate table with black linens and black chairs decorated on the back with monogram decals balanced complementary round tables decorated with patterned blush linens and gold chairs. Each table was topped with gold-rimmed chargers and glassware, and an acrylic table number that included the couple’s names and wedding date. Signature drinks included Moscow Mules and Old Fashioneds, and for dessert, McKenzie and Spencer chose a small strawberry shortcake and invited guests to sample peach cobbler, cotton candy, doughnuts, and a sundae bar. They sent loved ones home with customized Champagne bottles, and later honeymooned in Santorini and Athens.

My planner, Jamésa Adams, is super creative” says McKenzie, “and took the risk of designing two different tablescapes within the same space for a yin-and-yang effect. It was phenomenal!”

The Details:

