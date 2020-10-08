These DC-Area Haunted Houses and Ghost Tours Are Still Happening

Even amid a pandemic, there are still lots of ways to freak yourself out this Halloween. Most of the following options are outdoors, and all must comply with local social-distancing guidelines. Costumes aren’t required, but face masks are!

Haunted Houses and Attractions

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Thanks to social distancing, this year’s dark, wooded trail will be the most desolate ever—all the better for the performers to scare you. There are no individual tickets; instead, Markoff’s is selling “cohort tickets” that are good for up to six guests. Each cohort will get an assigned time to walk the trail. Book online. 19120 Martinsburg Rd., Dickerson; October 9-November 1.

Bennett’s Curse

This is an indoor haunted house. The company has posted a list of the Covid-19 precautions it’s taking to keep guests safe. Book online. 7875A Eastpoint Mall, Dundalk; October 2-November 13.

Field of Screams Maryland

Two terrifying trails—on one, you’ll wind through 13 stations of “campground fears,” on the other, you’ll encounter zombies and haunted scenes. Book online. 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney; October 3-November 7.

Ghost Tours

Haunted and Historic Georgetown, by Fiat Luxe Tours

On this private, two-hour walking tour that begins at Oak Hill Cemetery, you’ll stroll through Georgetown, learning some of its spookiest history. Find more info online. To book, contact Andrew@FiatLuxeTours.com.

Ghosts of Lafayette Park and Capitol Hill Haunts, by AmeriGhost Tours

On the Lafayette Park tour (nightly at 8 PM), you’ll explore haunted sites around the White House. During the Capitol Hill tour (nightly at 9 PM), you’ll hear about the spirits of lawmakers and presidents, the haunted history of the Supreme Court, and creepy lore, such as the tale of the Hill’s Demon Cat. Book online.

DC by Foot Ghost Tours

The company offers several options, including two for the whole family: Ghosts of Georgetown and White House Ghosts. And three adults-only tours: Wicked Embassy Row and Georgetown; White House at Night: Secrets and Scandals; and Capitol Hill Scandals. Book online.

Historic Congressional Cemetery Soul Strolls

These annual, hour-long twilight tours are back for four nights only. You’ll hear stories about many of the cemetery’s “residents.” Tour dates are October 16, 17, 23, and 24. Booking information and other details can be found online.

Horror on the Hill

Beginning at 8:30 PM on weekend nights, you’ll walk around Capitol Hill for 90 minutes—and learn the neighborhood’s ghostliest tales along the way. Costumes are encouraged. Book online.

Ghost & Graveyard Tour, by Alexandria Colonial Tours

A Colonial-costumed guide will lead you by lantern around the streets of historic Old Town, Alexandria. You’ll learn about spirits, folklore, and unsolved mysteries. (In addition to in-person tours, a Zoom option is also available this year.) Book online.

