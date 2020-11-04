We Put Together a List of Good Things That Actually Happened on Election Night. You’re Welcome, Internet.

Today, the world is tired. It has been an exceedingly difficult past couple of months for our country, not to mention an exceedingly difficult past couple of years.

In a night that many hoped would provide a sliver of certainty in a very uncertain time, we are left hanging, worrying, despairing. But, as it’s wont to do, Earth still turns, a new day comes, and life’s little joys are still there.

For a moment, let’s reflect and share ours:

“My 16-year-old son hugged me last night before I went out to report. Affection is not a common thing with him these days, so that kept me going through a long, cold night in DC.” -Andrew Beaujon, Washingtonian senior editor

“I stress-chopped a ton of onions and actually made a pretty good onion soup—not Le Diplomate good, but on the road. Then I got all Houlihans-y with it and mixed a bunch of shredded mozz’ and provolone in with the gruyere. This was not a time for a dusting of cheese.” -Ann Limpert, Washingtonian executive food editor and critic

“One bright point in the night: everything-spiced pigs ‘n’ blankets from Whole Foods. I often keep a box or two in the freezer. They’re delicious with spicy honey mustard for dunking (and a strong Manhattan or martini).” -Anna Spiegel, Washingtonian food editor

“Because trick-or-treating looked so different this year, many of our neighbors set out full-sized candy bars [and] boxes. That was a treat to find in my kids Halloween bags and comfort eat at 11 PM. Specifically, there was an entire roll of Rolos, which I haven’t had since I was a kid. They were delicious and took me back.” -Amy Moeller, Washingtonian Weddings editor-in-chief

I went for an outdoor workout and felt great! And I saw a super cute weiner dog puppy that made me smile. And I was able to sleep with the windows open a bit because it's not too cold! Beautiful weather today. https://t.co/eI1SnP3wet — viajera4eva (@viajera4eva) November 4, 2020

I was reminded how much I love the people I have chosen to bubble with through all of this. — Elizabeth Hargrave (@elizhargrave) November 4, 2020

My blue Biden margarita and Moscow mule (symbolism intended) were a big hit with friends — Steve Messeh (@stevemesseh) November 4, 2020

I had a ridiculously silly dance party in my kitchen with my 2-year-old. It was pure fun and I haven't laughed like that in months. — Christy (@christyashley_) November 4, 2020

I finally got my permanent dental implants after decades with shitty teeth. Worth the several years of very expensive work. Also, went to ballet class! pic.twitter.com/BGVlqhcbuO — Konfetka (@Konfetka_84) November 4, 2020

I rethought my eggplant parm and the new-to-me way was perfection. Leftovers tonight FTW! — Kim (@ktwopines) November 4, 2020

I finally convinced my son to make a batch of chocolate chip cookies — atindolph (@atindolph) November 4, 2020

Caught a glimpse of a sweet sunset. (And made a bunch of bacon ha) https://t.co/rhK1j26FSN — Kristen Hinman (@kristenhinman) November 4, 2020

My nerves where so out of whack I could barely finish a glass of wine, but I don’t have a hangover today 🥂 — Sarah Marloff (@SarahMarloff) November 4, 2020

I ate excellent French fries from two different spots (@poboyjim and Brine) — Barred in DC (@barredindc) November 4, 2020

I started The Unicorn 🦄 on @netflix and it’s currently my favorite thing. — Laura Silverman (@wearesober) November 4, 2020

