News & Politics

We Put Together a List of Good Things That Actually Happened on Election Night. You’re Welcome, Internet.

Wiener dogs, dance parties, and lots of cheese made election night slightly better.

Written by
| Published on
iStock

Today, the world is tired. It has been an exceedingly difficult past couple of months for our country, not to mention an exceedingly difficult past couple of years.

In a night that many hoped would provide a sliver of certainty in a very uncertain time, we are left hanging, worrying, despairing. But, as it’s wont to do, Earth still turns, a new day comes, and life’s little joys are still there.

For a moment, let’s reflect and share ours:

“My 16-year-old son hugged me last night before I went out to report. Affection is not a common thing with him these days, so that kept me going through a long, cold night in DC.” -Andrew Beaujon, Washingtonian senior editor

“I stress-chopped a ton of onions and actually made a pretty good onion soup—not Le Diplomate good, but on the road. Then I got all Houlihans-y with it and mixed a bunch of shredded mozz’ and provolone in with the gruyere. This was not a time for a dusting of cheese.” -Ann Limpert, Washingtonian executive food editor and critic

“One bright point in the night: everything-spiced pigs ‘n’ blankets from Whole Foods. I often keep a box or two in the freezer. They’re delicious with spicy honey mustard for dunking (and a strong Manhattan or martini).” -Anna Spiegel, Washingtonian food editor

“Because trick-or-treating looked so different this year, many of our neighbors set out full-sized candy bars [and] boxes. That was a treat to find in my kids Halloween bags and comfort eat at 11 PM. Specifically, there was an entire roll of Rolos, which I haven’t had since I was a kid. They were delicious and took me back.” -Amy Moeller, Washingtonian Weddings editor-in-chief

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE