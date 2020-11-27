Hand Sanitizer Is the Ultimate 2020 Holiday Gift. We Rounded Up Some Locally Made Options.



Even though the early pandemic days of having to make your own hand sanitizer are over, it’s still an in-demand product as Covid-19 cases rise. And while, sure, sanitizer may not be the most exciting holiday gift ever, it is something that your loved one will use all the time (just make sure it’s at least 60-percent alcohol, per CDC guidelines). Here are some local spots where you can stock up:

Compass Coffee

You can buy the $12.48 bottles of Simple Sanitizer at outposts of the local coffee store, as well as on its website.

Multiple locations

Cotton & Reed

The local distillery sells its hand sanitizer bottles at its front window Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 8 PM, and Saturday to Sunday from 12 to 8 PM. You can also buy a whole case, which the distillery will deliver within the DMV. It’s $3 for a two-ounce bottle and $7.50 for 16 ounces.

1330 5th St. NE

Don Ciccio & Figli

The liqueur and amaro producer makes its own Aqua Marina hand sanitizer, which is Amalfi Coast-scented. You can buy a bottle of gel sanitizer starting at $12, or a spray sanitizer starting at $5. Order pick-up runs weekdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, and on Saturday from 2 PM to 6 PM.

1907 Fairview Ave. NE

Falls Church Distillers

The Virginia distillery sells a gallon of hand sanitizer for $38. A two-gallon jug runs $75, and if you’re feeling really generous, a five-gallon bucket is $180.

442 S. Washington St., Suite A, Falls Church

Lost Ark Distilling Co.

This Columbia distillery sells 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for $4.99, and 64-ounce jugs for $12.50. Orders are available for store pick-up only. The distillery is open Friday from 12 to 4 PM and Saturday from 12 to 6 PM.

9570 Berger Rd., Suite L, Columbia

McClintock Distilling

The Frederick distillery sells 10 ounces of hand sanitizer for $5, a half-gallon for $15, and a full gallon for $20. It also sells a gallon of surface sanitizer for $20. Orders can be delivered to nearby homes, but folks can also pick up purchases on-site.

35 South Carroll St., Frederick

One Eight Distilling

The Ivy City distillery sells four ounces of hand sanitizer for $5, and a gallon for $15. All purchases must be picked up on-site, and you can inquire about bulk orders, too.

1135 Okie St. NE

Republic Restoratives

The distillery sells 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for $16. Delivery is available within DC, or you can pick it up on-site at the distillery or at the Monroe Street, H Street, or Penn Quarter farmers markets.

1369 New York Ave.

