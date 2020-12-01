Weddings

A Rainy, Family-Focused, Line Hotel Wedding Filled With Memorable Portrait Backdrops

Brittany and Mark married last April and invited only 45 guests.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Claudia Oliver Photography

Brittany and Mark’s love story began on a cold, rainy night in January. The two exchanged glances as they waited in line to enter a local DC jazz club on U Street and were instantly drawn to one another. As soon as they both got let inside the jazz club they struck up a conversation away from the music. “We decided to get a table upstairs next to a window overlooking the street and we ended up talking for hours,” they say, with Mark adding, “I felt out of my league all night and prepared myself for the moment when she would decide she had been polite long enough and take her leave.” Fortunately, that never happened and the pair have been inseparable ever since their rainy night meet cute. They dated for exactly four years until Mark popped the question at the very same DC jazz club.

Once engaged, the couple planned (in just three short months!) an intimate wedding on the rooftop of the scenic Line Hotel. However, it appears that rain is a bigger part of this couple’s love story than they would like, as April showers were unfortunately in the forecast. Despite the rain, Brittany and Mark’s wedding couldn’t have been more special and family-focused. They invited just 45 of their nearest and dearest to witness them exchange vows and even had Mark’s adorable daughter involved with some of their wedding traditions, such as exchanging the rings and cutting the cake (the proof of cuteness is below!). 

After the reception, guests spent the night at The Line and were invited to a send-off brunch at the hotel’s restaurant Brothers & Sisters.”It was casual and delicious and acted as the perfect end-cap to our wedding,” says the couple. 

So, for those looking for some rainy wedding-day inspo, checkout Brittany and Mark’s intimate celebration below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest 

041219_E_043
041219_E_050
041219_E_053
041219_E_028
041219_E_013
041219_E_029
041219_E_166
041219_E_111

041219_E_056
041219_E_070
041219_E_682
041219_E_691
041219_E_218
041219_E_236 - Copy
041219_E_239 - Copy
041219_E_243 - Copy
041219_E_298
041219_E_274 - Copy

041219_E_448
041219_E_438

041219_E_1006
041219_E_777

041219_E_1135
041219_E_1108
041219_E_1153
041219_E_1155

 

041219_E_1138
041219_E_1423
041219_E_1430

041219_E_1439
041219_E_1440

Details:

Photographer: Claudia Oliver Photographer | Venue & Caterer: The LINE Hotel | Planning and Design: Noelle Ahmad-Snedegar of Lily & Grayson Events Florist: Maryam’s Flowers | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Invitations:  Minted | Hair Stylist and Makeup Artist: Jessie Tipton | Bride’s Attire: Pronovias; Ellie’s Bridal Boutique | Groom’s Attire: Brooks Brothers | Flower Girl Attire: Rosebuds; Global Bridal Gallery | Music/Entertainment: Bialek’s Entertainment

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day