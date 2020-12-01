A Rainy, Family-Focused, Line Hotel Wedding Filled With Memorable Portrait Backdrops

Brittany and Mark’s love story began on a cold, rainy night in January. The two exchanged glances as they waited in line to enter a local DC jazz club on U Street and were instantly drawn to one another. As soon as they both got let inside the jazz club they struck up a conversation away from the music. “We decided to get a table upstairs next to a window overlooking the street and we ended up talking for hours,” they say, with Mark adding, “I felt out of my league all night and prepared myself for the moment when she would decide she had been polite long enough and take her leave.” Fortunately, that never happened and the pair have been inseparable ever since their rainy night meet cute. They dated for exactly four years until Mark popped the question at the very same DC jazz club.

Once engaged, the couple planned (in just three short months!) an intimate wedding on the rooftop of the scenic Line Hotel. However, it appears that rain is a bigger part of this couple’s love story than they would like, as April showers were unfortunately in the forecast. Despite the rain, Brittany and Mark’s wedding couldn’t have been more special and family-focused. They invited just 45 of their nearest and dearest to witness them exchange vows and even had Mark’s adorable daughter involved with some of their wedding traditions, such as exchanging the rings and cutting the cake (the proof of cuteness is below!).

After the reception, guests spent the night at The Line and were invited to a send-off brunch at the hotel’s restaurant Brothers & Sisters.”It was casual and delicious and acted as the perfect end-cap to our wedding,” says the couple.

So, for those looking for some rainy wedding-day inspo, checkout Brittany and Mark’s intimate celebration below.

Details:

Photographer: Claudia Oliver Photographer | Venue & Caterer: The LINE Hotel | Planning and Design: Noelle Ahmad-Snedegar of Lily & Grayson Events | Florist: Maryam’s Flowers | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Invitations: Minted | Hair Stylist and Makeup Artist: Jessie Tipton | Bride’s Attire: Pronovias; Ellie’s Bridal Boutique | Groom’s Attire: Brooks Brothers | Flower Girl Attire: Rosebuds; Global Bridal Gallery | Music/Entertainment: Bialek’s Entertainment

