Where To See DC-Area Houses That Are Decked Out in Holiday Cheer

A running list of DC residences that are really lit.

Written by
| Published on
dc-holiday-lights
Photo taken by Jacqueline Tynes

Looking to brighten up your mood? May we suggest: lights!

Here are a bunch of homes around town where people are really getting into it. Know a house that isn’t featured and has gone all out this year? Send it our way.

Address: East Capitol Street near Lincoln Park

IMG_8876
IMG_8875

Address: 4th and Varnum Street NW

santa 5
santa 4
santa

Address: 5th Street NE between D & E Street

dc-holiday-lights

Address: The Barbie Pond: 2, 1454 1/2 Q Street NW

dc-holiday-lights
photo courtesy of @ksparklek

 

Address: Sherman Circle NW

lights 3
lights 1

Address: 4400 Butterworth Place NW

dc-holiday-lights
photo courtesy of @gig.silla

Address: Crittenden Street NW

merry
merry 2
merry 3

Address: 13th Street NW between Otis and Monroe

dc-holiday-lights

Address: F Street & 4th Street NE

dc-holiday-lights

 

 

 

jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

