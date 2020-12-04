Where To See DC-Area Houses That Are Decked Out in Holiday Cheer

Looking to brighten up your mood? May we suggest: lights!
Here are a bunch of homes around town where people are really getting into it. Know a house that isn’t featured and has gone all out this year? Send it our way.
Address: East Capitol Street near Lincoln Park
Address: 4th and Varnum Street NW
Address: 5th Street NE between D & E Street
Address: The Barbie Pond: 2, 1454 1/2 Q Street NW
Address: Sherman Circle NW
Address: 4400 Butterworth Place NW
Address: Crittenden Street NW
Address: 13th Street NW between Otis and Monroe
Address: F Street & 4th Street NE