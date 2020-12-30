These DC Celebrities Bought and Sold Houses in 2020

Kevin Plank, founder of Under Armour

Sold in Georgetown for $17,000,000

Plank’s over-the-top mansion on 34th Street, NW, spent two years on the market before finally selling in June at a steep discount from its original asking price of $29.5 million.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon (and the richest person in the world)

Bought in Kalorama for $5,000,000

In January, the billionaire scooped up the brick mansion across the street from the former Textile Museum that he’s spent years transforming into his lavish DC compound (nicknamed the Amazon Embassy). This humbler home has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a roof deck—and a direct line of sight to the old Textile Museum, which we’d wager was a big reason Bezos wanted it.

Scott Van Pelt, ESPN sportscaster

Bought in Bethesda for $4,250,000

The ESPN star snapped up this 11,500-square-foot Colonial-style mansion near Congressional Country Club (with a pool and separate pool house, naturally) in April.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News host

Sold in Kent for $3,950,000

Carlson’s 9,000-square-foot mansion (complete with a pool, home gym, and outdoor sauna) attracted anti-racist protesters in 2018. Carlson unloaded it in July and bought a $3 million spread on a tiny Florida island.

Jamie Weinstein, National Review podcaster, and Michelle Fields, former Breitbart reporter

Bought in Massachusetts Avenue Heights for $2,550,000

The right-wing-media power couple bought a five-bedroom, six-bathroom Colonial in June.

Todd Reirden, former Capitals coach

Sold in Falls Church for $2,150,000

Reirden put his six-bedroom Craftsman-style mansion on the market in August, about a week after he was fired as head coach of the Caps. The spread sits on 2.3 acres and boasts an 800-square-foot pool.

Darryl Pounds, former Washington Football Team player

Sold in Kent for $2,000,000

The former NFL cornerback, now a real-estate developer, rehabbed a 1960s mid-century modern on MacArthur Boulevard and sold it in October.

Gheorghe Muresan, former Wizards player

Sold in Potomac for $1,570,000

The tallest player in NBA history offloaded his 11,200-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion in May.

Michele Norris, former cohost of All Things Considered and director of the Race Card Project, and husband Broderick Johnson, a lawyer at Covington & Burling and former Obama White House official.

Sold in Chevy Chase DC for $1,395,000

The couple’s 4,200-square-foot Colonial, on a corner lot near Rock Creek Park, sold in February.

Mike Enzi, outgoing U.S. senator from Wyoming

Sold on Capitol Hill for $1,307,500

Enzi, who is retiring from the Senate at the end of 2020, sold his Victorian rowhouse on North Carolina Ave., SE, in November.

Ben Sasse, U.S. senator from Nebraska

Sold on Capitol Hill for $1,300,000

The Republican senator (and vocal critic of Donald Trump) sold his 1890s rowhouse on Constitution Ave., NE, in August.

Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California

Bought in Eckington for $1,215,000

The Democratic congressman bought a newly remodeled rowhouse with more than 3,000 square feet and six bedrooms and bathrooms in March.

