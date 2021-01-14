This Couple’s Music-Inspired Wedding Included a Seating Chart Filled With Their Favorite Song Titles

Couples searching for music-inspired wedding ideas need to check out Kirsten and Tommy’s big day. The couple, who met at a Halloween party in college, share a love for music and decided to find unique ways incorporate their go-to Spotify playlists into their wedding theme. Kirsten, an avid “Swiftie,” and Tommy, an 80s’ head banger enthusiast, merged their varying tastes in music with the help of their DJ from Dream Day Djs and wedding-day stationery to throw a rockin’ celebration. They held their musically-inspired big day last October at Shadow Creek in the countryside of Northern Virginia. “I really was set on Shadow Creek as our venue,” says Kirsten, adding that the venue helped contribute to the quite literal upbeat atmosphere that they envisioned.

Along with their music-inspired wedding theme, the couple had a must-see jewel-toned color palette. The color scheme is perfect to inspire couples who are thinking about adding a pop of color their DMV-area nuptials. To learn more about Kirsten and Tommy’s special day, keep scrolling.

The Jewel-Toned Color Palette

Kirsten and Tommy’s music-inspired wedding also featured an oh-so romantic jewel-toned color palette. Rich-hued florals, such as burgundy roses and dahlias, paired with fresh eucalyptus greenery were used in the bridal party bouquets, ceremony decor, and throughout the reception. Wedding-day stationery, such as the invitations, seating chart display, and table numbers, also included jewel-toned designs.

How They Got Engaged

After dating for three years, Tommy proposed. “We got engaged at Mount Vernon during their Christmas festival,” says Kirsten. “We had the best time walking around with hot cider, seeing the sights, and after the mansion tour, I wanted to get a picture with Tommy.” She says Tommy dropped down on one knee as she was smiling for the picture. “I was completely surprised and so excited.” She also remembers that a flute player nearby started playing “Here Comes the Bride,” which also fits their love for music.

The Ceremony and Reception

For their ceremony, the couple exchanged ‘I dos’ outside and underneath a macrame alter, which gave off relaxed boho vibe. Following their first kiss as husband and wife the couple chose to recess to the hit AC/DC jam “You Shook Me All Night Long,” which successfully got the party started. At reception, Dream Day DJs blasted rock and other easy-to-dance-to hits where decor, such as the seating chart and table numbers, featured Kirsten and Tommy’s favorite song titles to set a fun vibe for the rest of the night. In lieu of cake, the couple had a dessert table, which included salted caramel apple mousse shooters, bourbon cupcakes, cinnamon roll cookies, and chai and Samoa donuts.

The Couple’s Favorite Details

Kirsten: “My favorite detail was our matching denim jackets for the reception,” says Kirsten. “We had our family crest embroidered on the back, and our wedding date was embroidered on the wrist. I love that it made everything a bit more casual and fun for the reception.”

Tommy: The song choices throughout the big day, of course!

