Virginia wedding venues offer a wide range of photo-worthy backdrops. From scenic vineyards and rustic farms, to elegant estates and historic homes, Northern Virginia isn’t lacking when it comes to indoor or outdoor settings. So, if you’re currently looking for a wedding venue in Virginia, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve created a list of some of our favorite Virginia wedding venues just for Washingtonian couples, complete with real wedding inspiration!

Murray Hill

With over 50 acres of scenic views, Murray Hill is a Virginia wedding venue we’ve featured a number of times. The 18th century-style home is nestled in Loudon County and provides five different locations for ceremonies and receptions. From the restored llama barn to the riverfront River Room, Murray Hill is an ideal setting for a rustic (or romantic!) bash.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Becky and Thomas (pictured) threw a dreamy wedding at Murray Hill and it’s filled with country-chic details. See how they used pastel wedding colors and hanging florals to create a gorgeous space for celebrating here. For even more real wedding inspiration, check out this JMU couple’s wedding featuring a traditional Iranian sofreh, or this gorgeous pink-and-green affair.

Potomac Point Winery & Vineyards

This Tuscan-style venue is great for couples planning an indoor/outdoor wedding. Featuring unparalleled views of rolling vineyards, a stylish ballroom, and garden gazebo, Potomac Point Winery & Vineyards offers plenty of swoon-worthy backdrops for your big day.

Sylvanside Farm

Sylvanside Farm is a wonderful pick for couples planning to wed in Northern Virginia. The historic farm has multiple barns to choose from and evokes a rustic setting for exchanging vows and dancing the night away. The farm offers couples several wedding packages that include complimentary offerings, such as table rentals, assorted chairs and decor, and even on-call Clydesdales for photo ops. Located in Purcellville, Sylvanside Farm is filled with old-country charm.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Geneva and Jason brought a trendy West Coast vibe to their Sylvanside Farm wedding. Check out their fall celebration for all sorts of boho-chic inspiration.

The Atrium at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

Want to get married surrounded by lush greenery and whimsical gardens? The Atrium at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens has a stunning glass-walled atrium that provides a remarkable space for hosting your garden-inspired soirée. It overlooks 95 acres of gardens and manicured lawns and has two main event spaces.

Photo by Hope Taylor Photography

Salamander Resort & Spa

For those hoping to throw a Virginia countryside wedding, check out the Salamander Resort & Spa. Located in Middleburg, Salamander Resort is about an hour from DC and is great for both small or larger-scale weddings. The venue provides high-end amenities, like farm-to-table cuisine, overnight accommodations, and more.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Check out our latest issue to see how Erin and Eric used shades of blue and lots of texture to create the ultimate setting at Salamander Resort & Spa.

Emily and Kyle threw a chic sequin-filled wedding at Salamander Resort & Spa and it’s also a must-see.

Morven Park

Morven Park in Leesburg is an ideal setting for romantic “I dos.” The historic estate and horse park is popular for outdoor ceremonies because it includes lush gardens, wrought-iron gates, brick courtyards, and scenic views of open pasture. The 1,000-acre estate also has a swoon-worthy mansion that’s great for couples looking for a formal, indoor space for their reception.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Jasmine and Devin opted for a tented reception at Morven Park. Take a peek at their their chic celebration here.

Woodlawn and Pope-Leighey House

A historic setting for vows and celebrating Woodlawn and Pope-Leighey House is a great venue choice for Virginia couples. Featuring stately gardens, an impressive mansion, a brick and oyster-lined event tent area, Woodlawn can accommodate all types of wedding-related functions and events.

The George Washington Masonic National Memorial

The George Washington Masonic National Memorial is an Alexandria wedding venue for classic couples. The Grand Hall is the most recommended space for hosting weddings and is flanked by eight granite columns for a grand space for dining and celebrating. The venue also has several other reception halls and spaces, like the Memorial Hall, which includes a bronze statue of GW (hello, photo ops!), as well as an outdoor ceremony space that overlooks Old Town’s skyline.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

See how Madeline and Patrick created a classic setting for their big day at this National Memorial.

Foxchase Manor

Foxchase Manor is an upscale Virginia wedding venue in Bull Run. Its timeless aesthetic includes impressive architecture, crystal chandelier lighting, and two ballroom spaces, plus a patio that can be used for outdoor ceremonies, cocktail hour, or for a lounge area.

Goodstone Inn

If you’re hoping to say “I do” with the Blue Ridge Mountains as your backdrop, you’ll love the Goodstone Inn. The 265-acre estate is located in the heart of Virginia’s wine country and provides a picturesque setting for ceremonies and receptions. Couples can hold an outdoor ceremony in front of the ivy-covered facade and opt for a continued celebration on the Inn’s grounds, which overlooks the mountains. Along with its breathtaking backdrops, Goodstone Inn also provides French-Inspired cuisine that includes seasonal farm-to-table menus crafted by the venue’s executive chef.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

This springtime wedding at Goodstone Inn is filled with pastel tones and other decor.

Athenaeum

Home to the Northern Virginia Fine Arts Association, Athenaeum is an an art gallery in Alexandria that also doubles as a glamorous Virginia wedding venue. The historic space features elegant rooms filled with beautiful woodwork, oversized windows, and granite walls filled with one-of-a-kind artwork. Athenaeum also includes a romantic outdoor courtyard, which is a popular site for vows.

Oatlands Historic House & Gardens

Oatlands Historic House & Gardens is a Virginia wedding venue in Loudoun County that’s rich with history. The 200-year-old plantation is a National Historic Landmark that has various spaces for hosting all types of events, from the lush gardens and Greek Revival mansion to the vintage greenhouse and carriage house.

Raspberry Plain Manor

Couples browsing Virginia wedding venues that easily evoke an elegant aesthetic should book a site tour at Raspberry Plain Manor. Located in Leesburg, this historic manor provides couples with multiple floor plans, such as a spacious Grand Ballroom and a scenic North Garden, to utilize for their special day.

Torpedo Factory Art Center

Art-loving couples searching Virginia wedding venues will adore this Alexandria art center. Torpedo Factory Art Center is surrounded by one-of-a-kind artwork and creates a modern, industrial-chic backdrop for weddings. Built back in 1918 to manufacture torpedos, the three-story building features exposed pipes, steel railings, studio doors, and other old factory details for a totally trendy setting.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

See how Alex and Chris incorporated their shared love of travel and design into their Torpedo Factory Art Center wedding.

Mount Ida Farm

Another idyllic venue in Virginia’s wine country is Mount Ida Farm. The secluded 5,000-acre farm has two rustic venues for couples to choose from, The Lodge and the Event Barn, and provides majestic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Both venues were recently renovated and include high-end amenities, plus table and chair rentals, and romantic lighting.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

This couple threw a glamorous wedding at Mount Ida Farm. Check out their gorgeous gazebo ceremony here.

Shadow Creek

Shadow Creek is a barn venue in Northern Virginia that features vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and plenty of space for dining and dancing. For couples looking for an outdoor ceremony, Shadow Creek also has a gorgeous garden that’s perfect for exchanging “I dos.”

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Courtney and Jose took rustic to a whole new level at their Shadow Creek wedding.

Morais Vineyards & Winery

Couples hoping to host their special day at an utterly romantic Virginia wedding venue should check out Morais Vineyards & Winery. The winery is located in Bealeton and has a variety of oh-so gorgeous settings for vows, dining, and dancing. The Palacio, which is the venue’s main ballroom, is great for hosting a classic sit-down reception because it features high-ceilings, chandelier lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Attached to the ballroom is an elegant courtyard patio that is also an ideal place for an intimate ceremony or cocktail hour.

Real Wedding Inspiration

Melrose and Kevin threw a colorful fall wedding at Morais Vineyards & Winery and it was featured in our brand new issue — check it out here.

Riverside On The Potomac

Riverside on the Potomac is another one of our favorite rustic Virginia wedding venues. The property features lush seasonal gardens, sweeping views of Sugarloaf Mountain and the Potomac River, and a country-chic barn, ideal for a country-inspired affair.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

This couple planned a vibrant Indian-American wedding at Riverside On The Potomac. It’s filled with colorful details and is perfect for finding inspiration.

Mount Vernon Inn

Located just steps from George Washington’s Mount Vernon, couples can host a spectacular evening of dining and dancing at this iconic Virginia wedding venue. Mount Vernon Inn includes six charming colonial-style dining rooms and a picturesque outdoor sunken garden for rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, receptions, and more.

Stone Tower Winery

Stone Tower Winery overlooking the Bull Run Mountains in Virginia boasts Southern charm with elegant details including stone accents, high ceilings, and modern chandelier lighting.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Lacey and Will held a romantic and vibrant wedding at Stone Tower Winery in September. See their full wedding in our latest issue.

For couples hoping to throw a festive wedding, check out this Christmas-themed event at Stone Tower Winery.

American Horticultural Society at River Farm

River Farm, which is home to the American Horticultural Society, is a great pick for couples wanting to get married in a garden setting. Nestled on 25-acres of manicured lawns in Alexandria, River Farm offers scenic views and spaces for both intimate and larger affairs.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Elizabeth and Evan threw a late-summer wedding at River Farm. They opted for an indoor and outdoor celebration, too!

Black Horse Inn

Located in Warrenton, Black Horse Inn is a historic mansion surrounded by seasonal gardens and romantic terraces. The mansion creates a beautiful space for weddings with its majestic staircase, a balcony overlooking a formal garden, and a stylish ballroom.

Real Wedding Inspiration:

Check out this styled-shoot at Black Horse Inn for gorgeous fall wedding inspiration.

