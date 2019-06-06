Geneva and Jason held their nuptials at Sylvanside Farm in Purcellville, Va.

Geneva Slye and Jason Berti put a modern twist on their bohemian wedding by opting for King Protea blooms, translucent ghost chair seating, and other contemporary details. The couple met while working a summer job at a hobby shop in Chantilly, and dated 13 years before tying the knot at Sylvanside Farm. “After dating so long, we decided that when the time came to get married, we would make the mutual decision,” says Geneva. “There was no proposal, we just picked a date and went for it!” So the couple, who now live in LA, decided to bring a trendy West Coast vibe to their Northern Virginia wedding. From their teepee-inspired altar to the bride’s asymmetrical dress, details of Geneva and Jason’s boho-chic wedding are perfect inspiration for anyone planning a boho big day of their own.

The photography was Geneva’s number one priority when it came to planning her bohemian wedding. “I knew it was the only thing I would truly have to cherish forever after the wedding day,” she says.

To match her modern, bohemian wedding style, Geneva wore a trendy asymmetrical satin gown with ruching detailing. She also opted for a relaxed hairstyle with her locks pulled partially back into a fishtail braid.

When Geneva first laid eyes on Jason back in high school she knew it was love at first sight. “I nicknamed him Jason ‘beautiful’ Berti,” says Geneva.

Geneva’s bouquet was a total showstopper. It featured a King Protea, cascading orchids, and garden roses.

Geneva orchestrated a relaxed, but colorful bridal-party look by inviting her bridesmaids to wear a dress of their choice. Groomsmen also gave off an easy going vibe with the help of white button down shirts paired with suspenders and khaki dress pants.

Geneva’s favorite detail were the acrylic ghost chairs that were used for both the ceremony and reception.

Fun fact: The venue is located across the road from Geneva’s childhood home.

Chocolate bars tied to “Thank You” cards were placed at each table setting.

Hanging installations also added to the couple’s bohemian and unconventional aesthetic.

For dinner at the modern bohemian wedding, guests enjoyed a sit-down meal that consisted of short rib and salmon.

