This Couple’s Pastel Wedding Color Scheme Is Totally Dreamy

Becky and Tommy opted for a pastel wedding color scheme for their fall celebration in Leesburg, Va. They wanted their big day to represent their relationship, so they decorated with dusty hues and whimsical hanging arrangements in order to give off a romantic and personal vibe. “We used a large mix of seasonal flowers in pinks, purples, and blues,” says Becky. “And our planner had the most amazing vision for hanging pieces that created a fairytale look inside the barn.” Along with their romantic color scheme and floral designs, the couple also used country-chic details to dress up their ceremony site and reception. From the lace and greenery table runners to the suspended lanterns, this pastel wedding is breathtaking.

Becky and Tommy’s pastel wedding is the perfect mix of rustic and romance.

Becky looked gorgeous in an A-line tulle gown accessorized with a lace V-neck.

“We went for more affordable invites,” says Becky. The RSVPs were perforated and designed like postcards—making it easy for guests to mail them back.

How They Met: “We met at a bar in Arlington called RiRa’s,” says Becky. “They would have live music on the weekends and it was a favorite [spot] for each us.” One night Tommy was there celebrating his birthday. “We made eye contact and, very uncharacteristically, I approached him,” she says. The two then spent the entire night dancing and even ended the evening with a kiss. “I thought he had the best laugh and was a great dancer!” Five days later Tommy asked Becky out for dinner. “Although it took him about five days to contact me, he definitely made up for it,” says Becky. The couple had a romantic dinner at Copperwood Tavern in Shirlington and now celebrate their anniversary there every year!

Becky’s bouquet featured garden roses, dusty miller, dahlias, thistle, delphinium, and greenery.

Bridesmaid dresses also complemented the couple’s pastel wedding color scheme.

Guests were encouraged to toss petals during the recessional.

Ceremony programs and other wedding-day signage featured watercolor details and helped evoke a light and airy feel.

The hanging floral display was both Becky and Tommy’s favorite wedding detail.

Along with the gorgeous hanging chandelier, the reception also featured twinkling string lighting, candle centerpieces, lace table runners, and other rustic and romantic touches.

“We had a quote wall of a dozen different love quotes filling a window,” says Becky. “[It] was a beautiful touch.”

“We had amazing mini desserts laid out,” says Becky. This included blueberry lemon cheesecakes and dirt puddings served in Mason Jars, S’mores bars, and, of course, a doughnut wall from Duck Donuts. Yum!

A single-tiered buttercream-frosted cake adorned with hand-piping details and topped with laser-cut cake topper was cut and served.

