Lavender Bridesmaids Dresses and an Orchid-Covered Cake Gave a Virginia Wedding a Glamorous Touch

Less than two years after they met, Kristen King and Abner Maisonable married at a rustic yet elegant celebration in Charlottesville. Kristen shared a “first look” with her dad before walking down the aisle. “My father sang to me as soon as he turned around,” she says. “It was a very special and emotional moment—one I’ll never forget.” On the underside of his suit collar, Abner had stitched “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird,” a quote from the movie The Notebook that Kristen often recited when they were dating. On the inside of his jacket, the stitching read, “Kristen, My Queen, My Love.”

At the reception, a sign on the escort-card table helped direct loved ones to their seats: “Every table name is a place that shares a special part in our story.” His-and-hers chairs at the sweetheart table read monsieur and madame to reflect the groom’s Haitian heritage. A restaurant manager, Abner designed their signature cocktail, the Conversation Starter, which combined bourbon, cilantro syrup, and ginger beer with fresh blueberries. At the evening’s end, guests departed with cookies and a note that read, “A sweet ending to a new beginning.”

The Details

Event Coordinator: Two Byrds Event Planning & Design, Keswick, Virginia | Florist: Tourterelle Floral Design, Charlottesville | Bride’s Gown: Maggie Sottero | Groom’s Suit: Bespoke by Cesar Renuan, New York | Hairstylist: Asha Maximore, Maxximized Styles Studio | Makeup Artist: Regan Wolfrey (bridesmaids, mother of the bride); Shaye Scarlett Makeup Artistry (mother and sisters of the groom) | Cake: Passionflower Cakes | Caterers: The Local, Charlottesville | Videographer: Kelsey and Nate, Lynchburg | Invitations: Gloria Joy Ink, Tulsa, Oklahoma | Lighting & Ceiling Fabric Swags: MS Events, Charlottesville

