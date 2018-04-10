A love of electronic music—and a coworker/mutual friend—brought Kristin Luviano, a marketing manager for JBG Smith, and Michael Green, a consultant for Price Waterhouse Coopers, together in 2012. At first meeting—a concert with friends of said mutual friend—she thought he was hilarious and he, he says, thought “wow,” the moment she walked in the door. The pair ended up dancing and singing until 3 o’clock in the morning and later, shared a first official date at Zengo.

The DC natives dated for four years before Michael popped the question out at the end of the dock on a warm, quiet evening at his parents’ second home in St. Michaels. The following September, they got married outside, overlooking the water at that same home.

The intimate, late-summer, “earthy and elegant” wedding included a soft, rustic take on a nautically inspired palette with navy blue suits for the groom and groomsmen, pale mauve dresses for the bridesmaids, and cream-colored linens topped with ivory and dusty rose florals, lots of greenery in eucalyptus, blackberry foliage, jasmine and vine, and both olive and brushed gold accents. At the ceremony, hung at the end of each row of chairs was a small cone of confetti for guests to toss in celebration as the newlyweds exited back down the aisle.

A raw bar in a vintage boat by the pool was the bride’s favorite detail, and the homemade chuppah that Michael built using branches and sticks he and Kristin collected from around the property, was the groom’s favorite.

For an added touch, each guest’s place setting featured a sprig of either lavender, rosemary, or olive in their napkin, and wooden signs throughout the property welcomed guests, offered directions, featured the seating chart, and designated the dessert table.

At the cocktail hour, guests enjoyed oysters on the halfshelf, shrimp, chilled vegetable gazpacho shots, crispy baby artichokes, and mini crab cakes and cheeseburgers. For dinner, the first course was an heirloom tomato salad with burrata, followed by a choice of grilled salmon atop a warm bed of potato salad, pan-seared beef tenderloin with a gorgonzola potato cake, or fall-vegetable risotto.

Dessert included a confections bar with the Champagne vanilla wedding cake, cinnamon and glazed doughnuts with chocolate sauce, mini s’mores, key lime shooters, and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Their signature cocktail was spicy vodka lemonade.

Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned in Thailand and the Maldives. Watch their wedding video, by NST pictures, here.

