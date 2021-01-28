If you’re a fan of Netflix’s oh-so steamy romance series, Bridgerton, well, you’re not alone. Esteemed TV producer Shonda Rimes, who also brought us Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, has created another show that’s taking the world by storm. An adaption from Julia Quinn’s best-selling novel, Bridgerton not only brings London’s Regency era to life, but also brings the heat when it comes to showcasing courtship—yes, the NSWF sex scenes are plenty.

From the swoon-worthy fashion, such as empire waist gowns and topper hats galore, to the hydrangea, wisteria, and greenery-filled set designs all the way down to the Duke of Hastings’ chiseled bod, Bridgerton is a delicious form of entertainment to indulge in while we all are stuck at home. So much so, that when we were binging this new phenomenon, we couldn’t help but notice all the wedding trend ideas that would definitely suit a DMV-area celebration. Whether you’re recently engaged looking for inspo or just a total fan, you’ll burn for these Bridergton-inspired wedding trends.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Photography by Birds of a Feather Photography

An elegant pastel-hued color palette

While the Featherington’s are often seen in more over-the-top sherbert colors, like bright yellow and green, production designer Will Hughes-Jones chose to stick to a blue color scheme when portraying Daphne and the rest of the Bridgerton household. Wedgewood blues, paired with wisteria lavender, and soft whites and blushes were seen throughout Daphne’s storyline. These muted hues, while dreamy for set design, would also pair perfectly as a wedding color palette.

Formal invitations

Bridgerton’s Queen’s English dialogue is basically making everyone want to refer to themselves as ladies or lords. Die hard fans are starting say “make haste” instead of hurry,”promenade” versus going on a walk, and so forth. So, we think this proper banter can definitely be worked into a wedding day, specifically in a very formal invitation suite. Don’t you agree?

Empire waist gowns & tailcoats for your wedding attire

Almost every gorgeous gown we saw in Bridgerton featured an empire-waist silhouette. The style, popular in the Regency era, evokes a high-waisted appearance with the help of a fitted bodice ending just below the bust. The skirt then fits loosely, almost in a shape of an A-line, but does not have a petticoat or other fabric underneath. It’s a stark contrast to the more voluminous and popular ballgown style, and we have a feeling the empire waist will be making a comeback in bridal thanks to the series. As for the men, a tailcoat tuxedo paired with a dapper bowtie would seal the deal in giving off a Bridgerton-inspired wedding-day look.

Ceremony music filled with classical covers of modern pop songs

Bridgerton‘s soundtrack revamped classical music. Who would have thought that a string quartet cover of Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” would sound so romantic? Or, better yet, fit a glamorous ballroom setting. While we don’t suggest using that rendition for your ceremony music, we do think the cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” would be a fab choice for a processional. It’s the same song that was played in episode six, “Swish.”

Opulent furnishings

In almost every episode, a character from Bridgerton is seen sitting a fabulous upholstered chair, chaise, or love seat that’s covered in luxe fabric, think sultry velvets or lavish satins. We envision fancy lounge seating making a big return in upcoming celebrations. Especially ones that want a Regency era-aesthetic.

Food as decor

From over-the-top cheese and charcuterie board displays to delicately (and deliciously) designed dessert tables, a wedding will feel like a Bridgerton affair, if almost too pretty to eat food is involved.

Photography by Abby Jiu Photography

An al fresco reception with romantic chandelier lighting

While outdoor celebrations have been on the rise due to Covid-19, we foresee Bridgerton also heightening this trend. The open-air ball put on by Daphne and the Duke in episode 6 is the epitome of an outdoor soirée.

Checkered dance floors

Daphne and the Duke shared quite a few dances throughout Bridgerton, but one that stood out the most was their Waltz, which took place on a checkered outdoor dance floor. Similar to the one above.

Join the conversation!