5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

French bistro Convivial (801 o St., NW) is offering a Mardi Gras-themed dinner for two on Thursday, February 18. The $85 menu, available for takeout or dining at the restaurant until Saturday, February 20, features andouille-sausage jambalaya and king cake. You can also add cocktails like hurricanes and milk punch.

Chinese-Jamaican pop-up Dougie’s Backyard is bringing slow-simmered oxtail and paw-paw chutney to Brookland’s Primrose (3000 12th St., NE) from Friday February 19 to Sunday, February 21. Order the Chinese New Year menu by Thursday, February 18 for takeout, or head to the wine bar this weekend.

Kids can get their hands messy at Wild Wood Pizza’s (1600 Village Market Blvd SE., Leesburg) cooking class on Saturday, February 20 at 12 PM. The $15 pie-tossing course covers the all the ingredients mini chefs need to take their ‘za from dough to oven.

In the mood for rugelach? Sonny’s Pizza baker Hannah Wolfman-Arent is teaching a virtual baking class all about the pastry on Sunday, February 21 at 11 AM. The $30 registration includes the list of ingredients, recipe, and step-by-step photo demos to accompany the live tutorial.

French/American bistro Mintwood Place (1813 Columbia Rd., NW) is launching a dinner series with a Southern accent starting on Sunday, February 21. Each Sunday, the Adams Morgan restaurant will offer to-go and dine-in versions of Southern comfort food—think buttermilk fried chicken, soothing chicken and dumplings, and collard greens with kimchee.

