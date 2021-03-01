March 2021: The Influencers

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

Power comes and goes. But influence sticks around. Here’s our list of the experts and advocates—outside the government—who’ll be playing the biggest roles in federal Washington’s policy debates of the next few years.

FEATURES

A year ago, DC built a secret morgue, assembled an army of volunteers to staff it, and trained people who hadn’t previously seen a cadaver to care for the deceased. This is the never-before-told story of the morgue—and the quiet force of civil servants tending to those our city has lost to Covid. By Luke Mullins.

Just months ago, the Trump hotel was the canteen for right-wing Washington. But with the ex-President’s brand in tatters and the financial prospects of his DC property in doubt, former employees are ready to dish. By Jessica Sidman.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Don’t Call it a Store: How the pandemic inspired a dozen creative people to build a retail experiment near Union Market. By Mimi Montgomery.

Click Here for Inequality: A big new book looks at Amazon’s very different impact on Washington and its closest big-city neighbor. By Andrew Beaujon.

Rethinking Charity: What is it that needy people need the most? Cash. By Luke Mullins.

Hunter and Collectors: Hunter Biden’s art could get a New York show. DC gallerists are not impressed. By Daniella Byck.

State of Statehood: DC representative Eleanor Holmes Norton has been pushing the issue for more than 30 years. What’s next? By Michael Schaffer.

Big Picture: How those famous Smith Island cakes get made. By Anna Spiegel.

IQ

Interview: Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks became a cop—then wrote a book about policing. Interview by Rob Brunner.

Culture: Can Ford’s Theatre become a hub of diverse programming? By Rosa Cartagena.

LIFE & STYLE

Easing Back to the Office: Spring fashion that makes the return to business casual a little more comfortable. By Amy Moeller.

Tooth Picks: The area’s best general dentists, orthodontists, periodontists, and other specialists. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Pizza Time! Whether you want Detroit, Neapolitan, New York, or even a DC-style slice, there’s a brand-new pizzeria for you. Here’s our guide. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, and Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Garage Glow-Ups: Gorgeous backyard get­aways that started as places to park the Prius. By Marisa M. Kashino.

A House for the Ages: After a devastating fire, a Mount Pleasant mansion was redesigned for its 97-year-old owner. By Marisa M. Kashino.

The Briefing: Capitol Riverfront: What’s new in one of DC’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. By Marisa M. Kashino, Daniella Byck, and Jacqueline Tynes.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

Chef Carl Hall on trying stand­up comedy—without preparing. As told to Ann Limpert.