Fashion at This Mayflower Hotel Wedding Included Striped Bridesmaids Dresses and a Halter Bridal Gown

Despite growing up in the same neighborhood together in Erie, Pennsylvania, Kate and Chase didn’t meet until well after their childhood years. According to Kate, they had a lot of mutual friend, including her cousin Megan. In 2017, Megan bumped into Chase at a wedding in Erie, where she learned that he was living in DC. Kate had also relocated to the District, so Megan decided to play matchmaker. Two weeks after the Erie wedding, Chase and Kate had their first date. The pair attended a Washington Nationals game and, as Megan had guessed it, instantly hit it off. Three months later, while celebrating New Year’s Eve together, Kate recalls telling Chase she was going to marry him. She hints there were a few glasses of champagne involved. However, it appears that she was right, because less than a year later, on November 16, Chased proposed outside of Kate’s Logan Circle condo, before heading off to a romantic dinner.

For their September 2019 wedding, the pair married at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with a celebration that followed at the iconic Mayflower Hotel in downtown DC. The pair chose to decorate the reception space with all-white florals and lush greenery, plus wooden tables and chairs, which helped create a “rustic elegance” theme throughout their special day. The couple thank their crowd-pleasing band, Toe Stilettos for getting the party started after the sit-down dinner. Kate even says one of her favorite moments from her wedding happened on the dance floor.“It’s a family tradition to sing Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Sing A Song” during the reception,” she says. So, at the end of the night, they passed out lyric cards to their guests and asked them to form a circle while everyone sang together. Check out their full wedding below for more inspo.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Details:

Photography: Sarah Bradshaw Photography | Planning & Design: Etc Coordinators | Ceremony Venue: Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle | Getting Ready & Reception Venue: Mayflower Hotel | Hair & Makeup: Amie Decker Beauty | Bride’s Gown Attire: Oscar de la Renta from Carine’s Bridal |Bridesmaid’s gowns: Ralph Lauren | Groom’s attire: Suit Supply | Groomsmen attire: Black Tux | Florist: A. Morgan Event Florals | Videographer: Bowen Films | Stationery: Minted | Transportation: Touch of Class | Band: Steel Toe Stiletto | Cake: Fluffy Thoughts | Furniture Rentals: Something Vintage | Floor Monogram: Revolution Event Design and Production

Join the conversation!