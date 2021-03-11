Where to Celebrate St. Patricks Day Around DC

While St. Patrick’s Day around DC will again look different this year, local pubs and restaurants are still finding ways to celebrate the Irish holiday safely. It’s a good idea to look into local Covid-19 regulations and individual business policies before heading out, as many bars and restaurants are offering (or requiring) reservations; there’s no live entertainment currently allowed in DC; and capacity limits for indoor spaces and tables vary. Here’s your guide to local celebrations: indoors, outdoors, and to-go (don’t forget your shamrock mask).

Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Dupont Circle pub will open at 10 AM and offer Guinness for $6 along with a variety of traditional Irish bites—think corned beef sandwiches, cottage pie, and fish and chips. Indoor dining is available, as well as outdoor dining (weather permitting). Reservations are accepted but not required.

The Bullpen at Half Street Fairgrounds

1201 Half St., SE

Project DC Events is hosting the District’s first “Shamrock Land” at the popular outdoor bar near Nationals Park. On Saturday, March 13, and Sunday March, 14, attendees can sample Irish beers and whiskeys, participate in seated table games, and make their own pretzel necklace. General admission and VIP tickets available online ($25-$45).

Clarendon Pop-Up Bar

3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This Arlington pop-up spot will celebrate the Irish holiday with a DJ and band on Saturday, March 13 during their ShamRock ‘n Roll event. If you’re in the market for green beer and Shamrock-tinis, this is your kind of place. Reservations are accepted and a few walk-in tables may be available.

The Dubliner

4 F St., NW

One of DC’s oldest Irish bars is moving forward with a smaller celebration than usual. On St. Patrick’s Day, reservations are available for drink specials and Irish fare—indoor and outdoor, plus a new streetery. The pub opens early at 8 AM with a breakfast sandwich pop-up from chef Scott Drewno of I Egg You. There’s also a take-home sandwich-and-beer package that comes with a six-pack of two brews—the Auld Dubliner Amber Ale and The Imperial—and the bar’s classic corned beef sandwich. Available for pick-up and delivery on Saturday, March 13 for $23.99.

Feast

1337 11th St., NW

The meal delivery service from the team at Nina May is offering a four-course Irish dinner for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home. The meal, curated by Chef Colin McClimans, includes potato leek soup, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish apple cake. All orders must be received by Sunday, March 14. Delivery is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16. The cost is $90 for two people.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD

The only Guinness brewery in the United States, located near Baltimore, is going all out with a “17 days of St. Patrick’s Day” celebration each week in March. Every Thursday through Sunday brings a different lineup of events. On Saturdays and Sundays, listen to live music (with Irish dancers on Sundays), enjoy traditional Irish food, and sample the brewery’s limited-time beer releases. The brewery is open Thursday through Sunday, as well as on St. Patrick’s Day.

Hi-Lawn

1509 5th St., NE

Partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities at this new rooftop bar and restaurant atop Union Market, who’s collaborating with one of DC’s oldest pubs, The Dubliner. Starting at noon on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, attendees can slurp local oysters and try Irish fare from the Dub’s chefs and special whiskey-centric cocktails from bar director Ian Fletcher. Reservations are required for distanced tables and lawn picnic spots (adult and kid-friendly). Tickets are $60 for a table reservation (up to six guests).

Ireland’s Four Courts

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with themed activities and $9 Guinness at this Arlington neighborhood pub. Indoor and outdoor events run from Saturday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 17. Order off of the restaurant’s special Irish menu (dine-in and takeout available) or make a reservation and compete in beer bingo on Monday, March 15 or an Irish pub quiz on Tuesday, March 16. Reservations available and limited walk-ins welcome on St. Patrick’s Day.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan whiskey mecca is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all week long from Friday, March 12 to Saturday, March 20. A “St. Patrick’s Essentials” menu will be available to customers dining on the rooftop terrace or indoors as well as to-go. Order a build-your-own cold brew Irish coffee kit or a bottle of the Lucky Charms milk punch.

Kirwan’s On The Wharf

749 Wharf St., SW

Participate in a St. Patrick’s Day celebration virtually with a three-course dinner paired with Guinness drafts. The meal includes crispy Maryland crab cakes, chicken pot pie, and chocolate brownie cake ($60 per person). Orders must be placed by Sunday, March 14 and picked up on Monday, March 15. Head back down to the Irish pub on Wednesday— customers who order an Irish dinner to-go on St. Patrick’s Day can purchase a Guinness and a shot of whiskey for $10.

Lost Rhino Brewing Company

21730 Red Rum Drive, Ashburn

Sample the newest creation—Shooter McMunn’s Irish Stout—and enjoy live music at the Ashburn brewery’s fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Kick your holiday festivities off early with a kegs n’ eggs celebration at 7:30 AM or bring your kids and participate in a St. Patrick’s Day-themed art class hosted by Kidcreate Studio at 11 AM. Pre-registration for the art class is strongly encouraged.

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

From Wednesday, March 17 to Sunday, March 21, the Adams Morgan French-American bistro will offer a festive St. Patrick’s Day menu. Customers will have the option to purchase four dishes—including a crispy shepherd’s pie ($24) and a Bailey’s bread pudding ($9)—a la carte or as a package for two ($50). The dishes will be available for brunch and dinner (outdoor, limited indoor, and to-go).

Rocket Frog Brewing Company

22560 Glenn Dr., Sterling

Looking for a morning celebration? Head to this Sterling brewery on Saturday, March 13 for their boozy brunch—complete with traditional Irish food from T&T Provisions. Those looking to start their festivities later in the day can book an afternoon or evening seating. Reservations are strongly recommend. A $10 deposit required for reservations.

Solace Brewing Company

42615 Trade West Drive, Dulles

This Virginia brewery is offering green beer and Irish fare from Blackfinn to visitors on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14. Irish-themed entertainment comes in the form of bagpipers and Irish dancers.