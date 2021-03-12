Our 10 Favorite Classic DC Pizzas

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

The chewy, partly whole-wheat crust stands up to pepperoni, basil, and a drizzle of hot honey.

“Ca-Lamb-ity J’s” at Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Ave., NW

Zesty lamb sausage and sweet pickled onions are mellowed with tzatziki and feta.

“Vongole” at 2 Amys

3715 Macomb St., NW

The crust is faithfully Neapolitan, holding cockles, capers, and grana padano cheese.

Bottarga at Pizzeria Paradiso

Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Spring Valley, Hyattsville

Shavings of briny mullet roe cut through the richness of this egg-topped red pie.

Cheese at Vace

3315 Connecticut Ave., NW; 4705 Miller Ave., Bethesda

The cheese-on-the-bottom, sauce-on-top formula hasn’t changed in more than 40 years.

Margherita at Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana

12207 Darnestown Rd., Darnestown

It’s hard to choose a favorite at Tony Conte’s tiny spot, so we’ll go with this faithfully rendered classic, always on the ever-changing menu.

809 Upshur St., NW

This one is loaded with pesto plus feta, zucchini, and kale.

“Grandma” at Wiseguy Pizza

Chinatown, Navy Yard, Foggy Bottom, Rosslyn, Pentagon City

Most pizzas here are New York–style, but these puffy, crunchy-bottomed squares, topped with fresh mozzarella and basil, are our go-to.

“Hot Mess” at Frankly Pizza

10417 Armory Ave., Kensington

Our favorite white pie in the area is done up with pickled jalapeños, cubes of bacon, and caramelized onions.

Butter-Chicken Pizza at Bella Indian Italian Cuisine

7423 Van Dusen Rd., Laurel

Two excellent takeout foods deliciously come together at this fusion spot.

