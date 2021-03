Yesterday, Monday, March 15, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a series of updates to the city’s Covid-19 restrictions and among them, were some changes to the gathering limits. Beginning March 22,¬†outdoor gatherings will be permitted to include up to 50 people (observing social distancing). Indoor gatherings will continue to be limited to ten people.

DC officials also say indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be reassessed in April. See the full presentation here.

