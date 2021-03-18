7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

In honor of dumpling week, Chiko’s three locations—in Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle, and Bethesda—are offering $10 daily dumpling specials, including a Sichuan hot-chicken variety on Friday, March 19; a traditional Korean dumpling soup on Saturday, March 20; and deconstructed dough knots with pork filling on Sunday, March 21.

Starting on Thursday, March 18, you can participate in The Roost’s March Madness bracket by working your way through 16 of the food hall’s dishes. They include a piece of Slice Joint pizza; a bratwurst egg-and-cheese from Leni; and Yoko’s crystal shrimp dumplings. Any diner who orders each of the dishes before the end of the tournament on Monday, April 5 will win a $20 credit to the food hall (and will be entered in a larger drawing to win $100).

Silver Spring’s Muscle Money BBQ is also celebrating March Madness starting Friday, March 19 with three tournament-themed takeout packages: a chicken wing or barbecue sampler platter, and a brisket dinner (a Nutella/s’more bar is also in the mix). They’ll available through the duration of the tournament.

Did you watch José Andrés whip up a batch of gazpacho on Netflix series, Waffles + Mochi? If you’re now craving the soup, his fast-casual Beefsteak restaurant is making it easy. Starting this week, you’ll find José’s Gazpacho Kit, with all the ingredients you need to create his recipe. The soup will serve six to eight, and is available for pick-up and delivery.

On Saturday, March 20, head to the Ice Yards festival to celebrate the end of winter with drinks, giveaways, and a restaurant tent that will feature Bammy’s, Due South, and more. Book a table at one of those spots, and you’ll also get a free welcome cocktail and a s’mores-making session. Reservations are available between 12 and 6 PM.

Two pop-ups—the sandwich-themed Compliments Only and Japanese comfort food-focused Otabe—are teaming up for a special menu on Sunday, March 21. From 11 AM to 5 PM, order subs filled with strawberries and sweet red-bean butter, or roast beef with mustard aioli and shichimi pepper. They’ll also have Spam rice sandwiches with cabbage and scrambled egg. Pre-order your sub starting at 6 PM on Saturday, March 20.

Saturday, March 22 is the cutoff to order a four-course meal from DC-area women chefs in celebration of International Women’s Day. The meal—which happens on Thursday, March 25—includes an antipasti plate from Pizzeria Paradiso, tomato-and-olive- oil soup from Ris; prime rib from Brookland’s Finest; and assorted sweets from Buttercream Bakery. It’s available for pick-up and delivery.