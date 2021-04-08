  • Trending Now in News & Politics
Stephen Miller Is Selling His DC Condo. Unfortunately, He’s Not Leaving the Area.

The Trump administration ghoul reportedly moved to Arlington.

Miller in 2016. Photograph by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

Trump administration child-incarceration specialist Stephen Miller is selling his condo in CityCenter DC, Realtor.com reports. Realtor doesn’t link to Miller’s listing, but the square footage, location, and price all line up with this place for sale, which features big windows, a spa bath, and “High tech stereo equipment” throughout.

Before you get your hopes up that Miller, who once embossed his ghoulish reputation by appearing on television with hair that may have originated in a can, is leaving the Washington region, Vanity Fair reported last summer that he had moved to Arlington (to a place with a very large bed). Apparently he and his wife, Katie Miller, “don’t hang out much in public because they tend to get harassed.” Stephen Miller has claimed that people in DC were so mean to him that he was forced to throw out $80 worth of sushi because a bartender flipped him off. (Washingtonian was unable to confirm this story.)

Miller has recently launched what several outlets have described as a conservative answer to the ACLU named America First Legal. The dateline on the announcement of its debut is Washington, DC.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

