Stephen Miller Is Selling His DC Condo. Unfortunately, He’s Not Leaving the Area.

Trump administration child-incarceration specialist Stephen Miller is selling his condo in CityCenter DC, Realtor.com reports. Realtor doesn’t link to Miller’s listing, but the square footage, location, and price all line up with this place for sale, which features big windows, a spa bath, and “High tech stereo equipment” throughout.

Before you get your hopes up that Miller, who once embossed his ghoulish reputation by appearing on television with hair that may have originated in a can, is leaving the Washington region, Vanity Fair reported last summer that he had moved to Arlington (to a place with a very large bed). Apparently he and his wife, Katie Miller, “don’t hang out much in public because they tend to get harassed.” Stephen Miller has claimed that people in DC were so mean to him that he was forced to throw out $80 worth of sushi because a bartender flipped him off. (Washingtonian was unable to confirm this story.)

Miller has recently launched what several outlets have described as a conservative answer to the ACLU named America First Legal. The dateline on the announcement of its debut is Washington, DC.