7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s Barbecue Week at all three fast-casual locations of Chinese-Korean Chiko. Guest chef Javiar Fernandez of Kuya Ja Lechon Belly is serving an $18 lechon (pork belly) platter Thursday, May 20. Daily specials of Korean chicken, Chinese spare ribs, and a brisket plate range from $14 to $18, and are available through Sunday, May 23. The special menu is available at all three locations: Capitol Hill (423 Eighth St., SE), Dupont (2029 P St., NW) and Bethesda (7280 Woodmont Ave.).

Caught up in all the cicada buzz? Head over to Cicadafest on Saturday, May 22 to taste a variety of cicada samples, including grilled, sautéed and chocolate-covered bugs from 11 AM to 7 PM. There’s plenty on the schedule that doesn’t involve eating insects: a garden tour, live music and yoga demonstrations, and lots of activities for kids. Cicadafest will be held at Dr. Jim Duke’s Green Farmacy Garden (8210 Murphy Rd., Fulton), and tickets are $25.

Splashy seafood chain Truluck’s (700 K St., NW, Suite 70) will open on Saturday, May 22. Executive Chef Laurence Cohen, formerly a sous chef at the Kennedy Center, serves seafood dishes like Hawaiian tuna crudo, lobster tail, and lots of crab (though you’ll have to wait for the restaurant’s stone crab). The restaurant joins a growing group of new openings around DC, including Dauphine’s in Downtown DC, Caruso’s Grocery on Capitol Hill, Green Almond Pantry in Georgetown, and Spanish Diner in Bethesda.

Bammy chef Chris Morgan is celebrating mental health with a virtual cooking class on Sunday, May 23. The Thrive Brunch serves as the spring fundraiser for Our Minds Matter, a nonprofit that empowers students to be mental wellness ambassadors in their schools. At 10 AM, cook a simple version of egg-based Iranian kuku with chef Morgan, and at 11 AM, take part in breakout rooms with student leaders and fun awards. Tickets start at $20.

The Food + Tunes series continues at Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Sunday, May 23. Deccan Traps will perform during brunch on the outdoor patio from 12 to 2:30 PM. Sip a mimosa and enjoy the local duo’s music.

It’s Sunday Funday at 3 Stars Brewing Co. (6400 Chillum Pl., NW). Enjoy a Tiki Party this Sunday, May 23, complete with a DJ, food trucks, frozen drinks, and a few surprises. The party runs from 12 to 8 PM.

Italian spot Via Roma (4531 Telfair Blvd., Camp Springs) is hosting a Sunday wine tasting with sommelier Isis Daniel on Sunday, May 23 from 2 to 4 PM. Taste three wines and learn about suggested food pairings, as well as the restaurant’s speciality Roman-style “pisna.” The tasting is $15 per person, and it’s available on a first come, first served basis.