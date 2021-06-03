Look Inside My Home: A Centreville House With a George Washington Portrait and a Hawaii-Inspired Deck

Michelle Whitener moved nine times over the course of 20 years, so she was thrilled to settle in her current Centreville home three-and-a-half years ago, where she’s close to family, walking trails, and good schools. She lives with her husband Joe, their children Joseph, 12, and Madeleine, 1, and their Australian Shepherd-Korean Jindo mix Buddy.

Whitener, who owns the lifestyle and design brand MW Designs, focused on creating a collected feel in her home by combining old and new furniture, as well as traditional and modern aesthetics. “My design philosophy is to mix and blend the things you love that make your home a reflection of you,” she says. “It doesn’t matter what is on-trend, just that you love it and it reflects your personality.”

During the pandemic, Whitener and her husband decided to DIY their basement into a media room-meets-library. After a few trips to Ikea and Lowe’s (and some late nights), the duo now spends Friday family movie nights in the room, which has a built-in bookcase and a faux wall that hides electronics.

But their favorite spot is outside—the back deck. The duo lived in Hawaii for a few years and pays homage to their former home via the outdoor space’s tiki torches, fire pit, and string lights.

Who lives there: Michelle Whitener, her husband Joe, their two children Joseph and Madeline, and their Australian Shepherd-Korean Jindo mix Buddy

Approximate square-footage: 4,600 square feet

Number of bedrooms: Five

Number of bathrooms: Three-and-a-half

Favorite piece of furniture: The black, Civil War-era cabinet in Whitener’s living room, which was a gift from her parents and stands over nine feet tall.

Favorite home interior store: Restoration Hardware, One Kings Lane, Home Goods, Wayfair, Facebook Marketplace, The Old Lucketts Store, and Chairish.

Favorite DIY: Installing the cheerful wallpaper in the mudroom.

Splurge: The 1960s vintage redwood coffee table in the family room. “We found this unique piece in California and purchased it from the original owners,” says Whitener. “It’s a great conversation starter when hosting guests.”

Steal: The portrait of George Washington that hangs over the family room’s mantel—Whitener scored it on Facebook Marketplace.

Design advice: “With everything going on in the world today, it’s essential to enjoy the space you live in and to surround yourself with all the things that bring happiness and joy to your life,” says Whitener. “I love creating a place to retreat to for my family after a busy day.”

